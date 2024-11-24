Daryl Carter Tips: 10/3 Altobelli the Sunday NAP at Exeter

The Doyen Chief - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is worth another chance having been undone by a cute ride for this column at Market Rasen. Still, with that experience under his belt he should prove all the better for it.

Today's stiffer track will suit him, and with a long home straight he should have ample time to hit the front and kick away. This is a deep race for the grade, but I maintain that Alan King's horse is ahead of the handicapper from this low rating of 125.

He improved second time out last year to score over the now 136-rated Take No Chances comfortably, and he was a horse who ended last season on the upgrade so there must be more to come with an encouraging chasing debut last time.

Welcom To Cartries is the biggest threat but all of these can have cases made for them.

Recommended Bet 13:40 Exeter - Back The Doyen Chief SBK 4/1

Altobelli - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was a good winner at this Exeter venue in his bumper over Ginny's Destiny and catching him fresh returned to this track may be the angle to see him finally score.

Harry Fry's runner mixed it in some of the top handicaps last season and made a very encouraging seasonal return at Ascot, so I expect him to be fit and ready to go today. This is much easier than those races now dropped into a Class 3 contest and he looks the straightforward choice to land this.

The track, trip and ground are all in his favour and he has proven to be ahead of the handicapper without getting his head in front. He should take all the beating.

Recommended Bet 14:15 Exeter - Back Altobelli SBK 10/3

This is a spectacular renewal of the John Durkan Memorial, but I can't let Inothewayurthinkin - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - go off without at least some of my money on him.

The six-year-old is the horse I fancy for the Gold Cup in March, and he may find this trip on the sharp side. However, he clocked an excellent circuit time at Aintree (quicker than Jonbon) and he has faster than anything else on the card from the third last to the line.

The market has underestimated his ability but quite rightly so given the big guns have all taken up this engagement. Still, the young, progressive Gavin Cromwell horse shouldn't be dismissed. Afterall, he did chase home Gaelic Warrior over this course and distance in a Beginners Chase last year when a big eye catcher (being handicapped).

They are likely to go very hard in this competitive heat and that will suit our lad perfectly. In the hope that this turns into a thorough stamina test he must be backed, whilst acknowledging a better performance over three miles awaits.

Galopin Des Champs represents value at any bigger than 2/13.00 as there is no reason he should be twice the price of Fast Or Slow. Still, I am a big believer in the selection, and he gets the vote at wild odds and anything bigger than 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Punchestown - Back Inothewayurthinkin E/W SBK 20/1

Dan Skelton's Coco Mademoiselle - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is ahead of the handicapper following an excellent run at Worcester on her seasonal return where she split two useful horses rated much higher than her off level weights.

That form was given a boost by the third running so well in a stronger handicap than this at Cheltenham and her point-to-point form is another indication that she is ahead of the handicapper from a low 120s mark.

A strong stamina test at this trip should suit her well and any rain is a big positive. She appeals over some more exposed types in this race.