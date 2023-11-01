</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Daryl Carter: Tipster in stunning form ahead of Cheltenham 2024 antepost series
Editor
01 November 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/daryl-carter-betfair-tipster-in-stunning-form-ahead-of-cheltenham-2024-antepost-tips-series-311023-271.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/daryl-carter-betfair-tipster-in-stunning-form-ahead-of-cheltenham-2024-antepost-tips-series-311023-271.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-01T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-01T13:15:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Daryl Carter has tipped plenty of winners exclusively for Betfair and celebrates a stunning October - great news for readers as his Cheltenham 2024 antepost series begins... 25/1 Cesarewitch winner tops month of winners Daryl Carter Cheltenham 2024 series starts Sunday Coaching Carter sees Daryl meet Paul Nicholls Check out episode one of Coaching Carter here... Daryl Carter has made a stunning start to life as an exclusive Betfair tipster and October was his best month yet. Betfair knew from Daryl's regular articles for this site that he was one of the best in the business. That's why why we signed him up to write an exclusive daily tipping column which began in July. But even we have been surprised by his success as he has landed winners with astonishing frequency and emerged from the Flat season with a P&amp;L that will be the envy of most tipsters. Ces 25/1 shot among 16 October winners October was phenomenal for Daryl who tipped 16 winners, including The Shunter at 25/1 in the Cesarewitch. He also recommended readers back Sirona at 10/1 at Ayr at the start of the month and this week he told you to get on Surrey Quest at 9/1 each-way at Huntigndon. We hope you were on as Daryl's return on investment (ROI) has been glorious of late. His advised stakes for October were +50.9pts with an ROI of 56%. For the year so far, Daryl's P&amp;L stands at +120.9pts with an ROI of 10.91%. Read Daryl Carter only on Betting.Betfair Daryl will continue to write his popular daily tipping column for Betting.Betfair and aim to carry his momentum into November. This Sunday will see the start of Daryl's Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost tips series on Betting.Betfair in which he will start punters down the road to the greatest show on turf which takes place March 12-15 next year. You can also watch and listen to Daryl on Betfair's Racing...Only Bettor podcasts along with regular guests and fellow tipster Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake. Coaching Carter - Daryl goes to Ditcheat Darly has been to Ditcheat for Betfair's Coaching Carter exclusive in which he will meet fellow Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls. Paul and Daryl are both at the top of their games but they know that the way to stay there is to aim for more improvement. Daryl will try to get priceless insight from Paul on his horses for this National Hunt season. Watch the film and keep reading Daryl's columns to find out what he learned at Ditcheat and how that will inform his tipping this jump racing season exclusively on Betting.Betfair. Betfair tipster Daryl Carter
Get Daryl Carter's tips exclusively on Betting.Betfair
Daryl Carter has tipped plenty of winners exclusively for Betfair and celebrates a stunning October - great news for readers as his Cheltenham 2024 antepost series begins...
25/1 Cesarewitch winner tops month of winners
Daryl Carter Cheltenham 2024 series starts Sunday
Coaching Carter sees Daryl meet Paul Nicholls
Check out episode one of Coaching Carter here...

Daryl Carter has made a stunning start to life as an exclusive Betfair tipster and October was his best month yet.

Betfair knew from Daryl's regular articles for this site that he was one of the best in the business. That's why why we signed him up to write an exclusive daily tipping column which began in July.

But even we have been surprised by his success as he has landed winners with astonishing frequency and emerged from the Flat season with a P&L that will be the envy of most tipsters.

Ces 25/1 shot among 16 October winners

October was phenomenal for Daryl who tipped 16 winners, including The Shunter at 25/1 in the Cesarewitch.

He also recommended readers back Sirona at 10/1 at Ayr at the start of the month and this week he told you to get on Surrey Quest at 9/1 each-way at Huntigndon.

We hope you were on as Daryl's return on investment (ROI) has been glorious of late.

His advised stakes for October were +50.9pts with an ROI of 56%.

For the year so far, Daryl's P&L stands at +120.9pts with an ROI of 10.91%.

Read Daryl Carter only on Betting.Betfair

Daryl will continue to write his popular daily tipping column for Betting.Betfair and aim to carry his momentum into November.

This Sunday will see the start of Daryl's Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost tips series on Betting.Betfair in which he will start punters down the road to the greatest show on turf which takes place March 12-15 next year.

You can also watch and listen to Daryl on Betfair's Racing...Only Bettor podcasts along with regular guests and fellow tipster Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake.

Coaching Carter - Daryl goes to Ditcheat

Darly has been to Ditcheat for Betfair's Coaching Carter exclusive in which he will meet fellow Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls.

Paul and Daryl are both at the top of their games but they know that the way to stay there is to aim for more improvement.

Daryl will try to get priceless insight from Paul on his horses for this National Hunt season.

Watch the film and keep reading Daryl's columns to find out what he learned at Ditcheat and how that will inform his tipping this jump racing season exclusively on Betting.Betfair.

GET A COMPLETELY FREE HORSE RACING BET EVERY WEEKEND OF OCTOBER The Betfair Sportsbook is giving customers a free bet on racing multiples every weekend in October. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

