York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Tips: Back Ron to be prince amongst men in 62/1 double

Bradsell tipped by Alan yesterday for a 9/2 5.50 Nunthorpe win

Trip to bring out the best in Melrose selection

York specialist Ron O looks to have great claims in finale

Queenstown Superboost

Queenstown is the favourite to win today's feature race at York, the Ebor Handicap at 15:35, and the Betfair Sportsbook have very generously boosted Aidan O'Brien's ultra consistent 4yo out to 1/12.00 (from 4/71.57) just to finish in the top eight in today's contest.

Queenstown is a high class performer who has yet to finish outside of the top three in all of his six lifetime starts. He has twice finished runner-up to Europe's best stayer - Kyprios - in his last two starts and a reproduction of that form should see him being bang in contention today. Just click on the odds in the below banner to take advantage of the top eight boost.

Recommended Bet Queenstown to finish in the Top 8 in the Ebor Handicap at York (15:35) SBK 1/1

The big southern yards have dominated the Melrose Handicap in recent seasons, and the featured stable's for Saturday's edition is no different with Andrew Balding, William Haggas and Sir Michael Stoute all with good hands here according to the betting.

I'd throw Jane Chapple-Hyam into the pot here too, as her Champagne Price is an attractive 8/19.00 price and is certainly bred for this sort of trip.

His stamina, or potential stamina was evident on his debut victory at Chelmsford last season where he saw off a smooth traveller, and followed up under a penalty to win again at Newcastle.

In two of his three starts during 2024 he has been disappointing, although two of those were over 1m. His first bit of form this season came in the Shergar Cup last time over 1m4f off a mark of 83 - running well with a more suitable distance.

They raced steadily and there's no doubt Champagne Price would have preferred a stronger pace, so today's 1m6f is the first chance to prove himself with hopefully ideal conditions.

Up 3lb for Ascot, out of a dam who stayed 1m6f, I am happy to give him a better chance than we've seen for most of the season.

Recommended Bet Back Champagne Prince SBK 8/1

Ron O is about as solid as you can get for the finale at 17:20 - a horse in form, goes well at the track, and is consistent too with his last three runs on the Knavesmire reading 123.

His latest effort is certainly worth upgrading with a second behind Ziggy - and Ziggy runs in today's Ebor.

He was caught out by the test of speed over 1m4f in that race with a closing finishing pace of 114%.

Ron O was placed in third over 1m at York earlier in the summer and was a winner over CD with a bit in hand on good to soft previously, and with him tacking near side he was well on top. Indeed, his previous win at Redcar was boosted by Arctic Mountain's subsequent win by over 4L.

He's adaptable with ground, but it's the York form that makes him a bit of a standout for me. And Ray Craggs wouldn't have too many favourites in a handicap worth 51 sheets to the winner.

Recommended Bet Back Ron O SBK 6/1