York Day Two Tips: Thursday's duo can benefit from a return to Knavesmire

Zoulu Chief showed more spark last time at Ascot

Former winner of Hambleton Handicap bidding for glory again at 14s

Alan Dudman has an each-way double for Day Two of the Dane Meeting

Oisin Murphy didn't have the best of days yesterday summed up by Gallant's troubled passage at York, but with the same grim and trudging determination the jockey features on the opening selection with Zoulu Chief, who is a big enough price here with the five places on the Sportsbook at 10/111.00.

As a juvenile, Heather Main's horse blitzed a field in a deep and valuable 2yo Nursery at York from the front and looked like he'd be going places after that. He did; as he went to Meydan subsequently and had five runs through the early part of 2024 without any joy whatsoever.

He's back in the UK and while he showed next to nothing at Newbury on his first run of 2025, he shaped a whole lot better at Ascot when third over 5f on pretty quick ground.

Indeed, it seems as though decent conditions and genuine fast ground are positives, and a return to York with front-running tactics can hopefully give us a run for our money as York is a speed favouring course and Zoulu Chief will have his ground.

Recommended Bet Back Zoulu Chief in the 14:10 at York E/W SBK 10/1

Veteran time with La Trinidad, who ran a blinder in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last time when finishing third, and while he was weak in the betting that day - presumably with the view he needed the run, once more he is easy to back in the market, and it one stage on the Sportsbook had gone to 16s this morning, but was trimmed to 14/115.00.

He's drawn in 18 today which complicates the issue, but high numbers on the draw yesterday did well in the 7f Handicap and La Trindad is not a natural pace-setter anyway. In fact he can miss the break.

Despite his advancing years, he's held his form remarkably well as he was rated 95 in 2021, and his third at Thirsk was off 96 - a performance to warrant a rise of 2lb.

Last year he won twice, and crucially again regarding the going, he's a good ground/good to firm ground horse and finished fifth in this race 12 months ago and was a winner of the very same contest in 2022.

Recommended Bet Back La Trinidad in the 14:42 at York E/W SBK 14/1

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at York in one click here E/W SBK 186/1



April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72