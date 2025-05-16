York Day Three Tips: Feel The Need can defy a drift in each-way 160/1 double
La Trinidad earned a place at a big price in third yesterday for Alan Dudman, who previews Friday's card at York with a pair of runners in an each-way double...
-
Sprinter to follow goes handicapping and Buick has a good record for yard
-
York winner from 12 months ago a force again back on the Knavesmire
-
Alan Dudman picks out an each-way double for Friday at 160/1161.00
York - 16:15: Back Sudden Flight E/W five places @ 15/28.50
Yesterday's 5f Handicap opened the card with stalls 16 winning and stall 14 placed in fourth, while a quick scan back to Wednesday and stall 13 was winner in the 6f Handicap, so we shouldn't be too put off by Sudden Flight's draw here in 11 for trainer Richard Hughes.
The 3yo beat Hammer The Hammer in a novice at Southwell this winter, and Hammer The Hammer recently looked a sprinter with brazen paint-stripping speed when winning at Chester last week so from that point of view, his opening handicap bow today is worth more than a cursory glance from a mark of 91.
With that rating, this is a hot race but he's faced two promising rivals at Southwell and latterly (and most recently in April) at Wolverhampton and certainly looks a sprinter with talent.
Hughes has booked William Buick here, and Buick for the stable has a 15% win and 46% placed record on turf and is just about in each-way territory at 15/28.50 with the five places on offer on the Sportsbook.
York - 17:30: Back Feel The Need E/W five places @ 18/119.00
Feel The Need interested me last night when first looking at the markets and he was an 11/112.00 chance, yet this morning he has drifted right out to 18/119.00 on the Sportsbook, and this is another contest with five places on the Sportsbook.
The selection won this race 12 months ago in refulgent style if you like your horses coming from off the pace. He was a fair way back with two furlongs to go, but started to pick off the field and moved to the far rail with the gaps opening up sufficiently to win going away. The commentator described him as getting "first run on the field" - and it was some first run coming from near last!
He won it from 74 last year and backed it up with another York effort in second from a 4lb higher mark and those two performances based on times were good for the win and good to soft for the second.
Feel The Need did struggle over the winter, although he raced a many a time, but save for a Southwell win off 76 in December, he didn't fire at all.
Back to York is the big plus here as he goes well at the track and pace is there to aim at today which suits his style.
April winners at BSP:
Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Moon Over Miami 3.05
Persica 4.19
City Of Delight 3.3,
Ribee (place) 2.56
Cheeky Wink 7.0
Lombron (place) 3.35
Love Billy Boy 6.87
Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12
May winners at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: -10.29pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +148.54pts
P and L for 2025Multiples: +19.73 Singles settled at BSP: -22.93pts
