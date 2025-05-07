Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples

Lily Agnes winner from last term should be spot on after Wolverhampton return

Caballeroso drawn well for Palmer and Marquand

Alan Dudman has three selections for E/W doubles on Chester opening day

May meeting time at Chester and with grinding inevitably those drawn 11 and 12 have come out of the 14:05, but we still can play with the four places on offer with the Sportsbook and we're going with the once "old firm" around here for Tom Dascombe and Richard Kingscote.

Seraphim Angel won on this day 12 months ago when taking the Lily Agnes from stall six on ground officially called good, and a repeat of the circumstances might nudge her to return to form.

She struggled in some better races after that but returned to something like her best at Windsor in September to land a Novice and she showed a fair bit of speed in the latter part of the race with a pair of sub-11 seconds sectionals - including a 10.79 at the third furlong.

A return for the year at Wolverhampton last time looked a run that was needed off a break and one that tees her up for this.

The ground will suit and the draw should be okay in five.

Recommended Bet Back Seraphim Angel E/W in the 14:05 at Chester SBK 8/1



Caballeroso is another at an each-way price with the four places in the 15:40 and he switches to a handicap for the first time having struggled in the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield.

Again, it was a run after a break and with Hugo Palmer now in situ as Michael Owen's number one, this looks more of a target than the All-Weather.

He's a keen going sort and wore a hood to win at Chelmsford to turn over hot favourite Circus Of Rome, who subsequently gave the form a boost by winning next time.

Palmer's three-year-old is drawn well and with his run style can take advantage of a stalls' position with the trainer holding a 17% win record and 33% placed one at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Caballeroso E/W in the 15:40 at Chester SBK 15/2

Boardman flew a bit of a limp kite last term as he went winless all through 2024, although his mark dropped from a savage handicapper's grip of 96 down to 86, and it makes him a well treated horse.

A couple of bright spots emerged from that poor campaign with a pair of placed efforts at Haydock, one on good to firm going.

His last victory was way back in 2023, at Chester incidentally, and on good going from 97, so he is undeniably well treated from 85 today and he can hopefully get away with the draw in seven.

Tim Easterby, who is never short of runners here and for the season and has already registered 31 winners this year and is 13-76 at 17% in the last two weeks alone.

We'll go for the the veteran at nine years of age on his 54th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Boardman E/W in the 16:45 at Chester SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet Back Alan's three Chester tips in E/W doubles SBK 260/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58