Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Paddy can be the Naas daddy in 9/1 double

Group 3 contest over 1m2f can go to Ger Lyons' filly

Trip has unlocked improvement in Paddydaddy

Alan Dudman's two tips come from Naas in a Sportsbook 9/1 10.00 Wednesday double

The Group 3 Jannah Rose Stakes is the best race of the day and with a collection of three-year-old fillies, it is fairly deep on numbers but five of the 11 are rated in the 70s and 80s.

Clearly Barnavara is the one to beat with established form, but she's had a chance to run to a big figure and I am inclined to take her on with the two-from-two filly Faiyum and the Sportsbook market couldn't split them this morning at 15/82.88 the pair.

Faiyum won at Naas on her debut faced with tough conditions back in March and considering how deep the ground was, she showed good attributes and had a bit too much class for her rivals and is worth upgrading as on that run as she was furthest away from the stands' side in the finish.

That effort over 1m in heavy indicated she has the ability to stay a little further and I see the step up to 1m2f as a positive move.

In terms of the jump in class, she won cosily at Kilbeggan in a good spot from her trainer Ger Lyons to give her more experience, as she only faced three rivals on good ground and duly delivered at a short price of 1/31.33.

She had to be pushed along with three furlongs to go there, but it was a small field and once found her rhythm again clocked the fastest closing sectional and was nearly half a second quicker than the front-running second.

That was a 3lb better run than her debut on Timeform figures and holds a small 'p' - the only filly with Darzina to hold one.

Recommended Bet Back Faiyum in the 18:40 at Naas SBK 15/8



The hardy veteran Magnetic North has a quick turnaround from winning at Ballinrobe on Monday, so there's no rest for him. Players in the FIFA World Club Cup will know how the horse feels.

So will Paddydaddy, who ran on Saturday and I prefer his claims at a price of 85/403.10 as he produced one of his better runs and seems to have improved for the step up to 1m2f.

Saturday's runner-up spot was at Down Royal on good ground and while he was just touched off by a winner with proven form at the trip, Paddydaddy was perhaps given a little too much to do as before the straight he had plenty of ground to make up. The ride had a bit of guile from Gary Carroll as he was travelling very well in rear, but the ultimate coup de grace hold up ride just failed.

The front two were well clear and on that run he's a well treated horse from 62 today as he started the season 5lb higher.

Recommended Bet Back Paddydaddy in the 19:10 at Naas SBK 85/40

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's Naas double in one click here SBK 9/1

May winners settled at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge