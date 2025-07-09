Daily Racing Multiple

Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Obee can be the one for Easterby in 47/1 double

Catterick
Obee Jo starts the ball rolling on Wednesday at Catterick

Ina Mina was a single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday who returned a BSP of 6.31 at Tramore, and he heads to Catterick for Wednesday's double with two tips that return 47/148.00...

  • Three-time Catterick CD winner down to a low mark

  • Dods in form and Call Me Betty on a fair mark of 66

  • Alan Dudman picks out two tips for Catterick in a Sportsbook 47/148.00 double for Wednesday

Catterick - 14:20: Back Obee Jo @ 7/18.00

Tim Easterby's Obee Jo is sliding down in the ratings, but the hope here for the opener at Catterick is that he's a well treated horse back at a track he likes.

He's a three-time course-and-distance winner so dropping back down from 1m to his optimum 7f here can hopefully lead to a better run, and he missed the break and was slowly away at Carlisle just four days ago.

Prominent tactics have served him well at Catterick in the past, and drawn in four, the option is there to revert to more forward thinking tactics, and Amie Waugh has to be seen as a positive booking.

Waugh, usually in action for Jim Goldie, has ridden a couple of winners for Easterby in the past, although at 2-73 historically, the numbers mean very little as Easterby is a bit of a scatter-gun trainer.

A couple of runners came out this morning but 7/18.00 is a big enough price here at a track he goes well at and runs from 51 - his lowest mark for a long time.

Recommended Bet

Back Obee Jo in the 14:20 at Catterick

SBK7/1

Catterick - 15:50: Back Call Me Betty @ 5/16.00

It could be time that trainer Michael Dods starts to warm up following a couple of winners this week and Call Me Betty going handicapping in a winnable race makes her of interest at 5s. 

She had shown a bit of ability on her second start at Thirsk in May and confirmed that promise to win a Wolverhampton Maiden just two weeks ago.

Call Me Betty was well-backed at Dunstall Park and she produced a clued-up performance. She got away handy in second, tracked all throughout and did the right thing in coming off the rail into the straight - all fairly straightforward.

Hanging left has been apparent in her runs to date, but I like Wolverhampton left-handed form going to Catterick although the draw in seven presents a slight problem if she misses the break or gets behind.

But with Dods at last showing signs of life, her opening mark of 66 shouldn't be beyond her.

Recommended Bet

Back Call Me Betty in the 15:50 at Catterick

SBK5/1
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's double in one click here

SBK47/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16
Delacroix 4.4
Theoryofeverything 3.17
Ina Mina 6.31

Winning doubles in July:

5th July [16/1[ Blue Bolt and Delacroix

Now read Alan Dudman's antepost preview for Newmarket's July meeting with a 16/1 tip!

Recommended bets

P and L since column started:

Multiples 2021 to present: -15.19pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +161.91pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +9.78pts

Singles settled at BSP: -6.67pts

