Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back two at the Curragh in huge 284/1 each-way double

Petra Celera placed in yesterday's each-way double

Both Curragh tips today run in extra place races with five on offer

Alan Dudman has two tips for Wednesday in a multiple that pays 284/1 285.00

The plan of attack today is in Ireland, and while the Curragh has the atmosphere of watching an accountant go about a particularly tough set of tax returns, we do have the incentive of the extra place races on the Sportsbook - which we could have done with yesterday as Petra Celera got third and Timebar missed out on one spot in fourth for the each-way part of the double.

Jabbar goes in the 19:30 1m6f Handicap and with the ground in potentially a different mood with rain forecast, the chances of Jabbar should be aided, and the selection was 20/121.00 last night but has been cut into 14/115.00 this morning.

His first turf start of the season came at Kilbeggan last time on good ground over 2m and it was a run where not a lot went his way.

Drawn wide he had to race with quite a bit of daylight throughout and continually seemed to be caught amongst horses and messed around. To his credit he picked up well for a running-on fifth and he fared best of the horses that day that were held up as the first three home were ridden prominently.

He won three times last year - crucially with today in mind, all with cut in the ground and also had a second in heavy at Galway in October.

Jabbar stays further than today's 1m6f and with the ground potentially making this more of a test, he won't lack for staying power at the end and looks a cracking each-way bet today with Rory Mulligan's 7lb claim.

Recommended Bet Back Jabbar in the 19:30 at the Curragh E/W five places SBK 14/1

The favourite for the 20:30 finale is White Clover, a filly who done us a good turn last week to score at Listowel, but she's in as the 7/24.50 favourite in a field of 25 runners.

Velvet Skies represents more of an each-way punt at around 14/115.00 and 18/119.00 as he had drifted a little this morning and he was behind White Clover last time and while in eighth spot, was only two lengths behind.

Mick Mulvaney's four-year-old was taken off his feet early at the sharp Listowel and did well to finish as close as he did from his poor position from the back.

Velvet Skies will appreciate the return to a more conventional track like the Curragh, and he ran well in a massive field here over 6f in May off 67 and was third at Navan on his start before in soft conditions, so he's another pick today that will find the forecast rain handy.

While he's drawn by the high street today in 25, the Curragh 6f race he finished second in to Prime Sign - the first five home were drawn in 27, 28, 26, 25, and 24 and is more than a backable price today with the five places.

Recommended Bet Back Velvet Skies in the 20:30 at the Curragh E/W five places SBK 18/1

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at the Curragh E/W SBK 284/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25