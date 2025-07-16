Wednesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Nordic for Bath glory in 48/1 double

An 11/2 6.50 pick at Bath comes into the race fresh

Veteran performer worth chancing with mark dropping

Alan Dudman has two tips for Bath on Wednesday in a Sportsbook 48/1 49.00 double

There are a few horses for Wednesday that are so slow that time seems to catch up with them when they run, but hopefully that's not the case at Bath with the in-form Nordic Glory at an appealing 11/26.50 in a race with a painful lack of quality.

He's now a six-year-old and he returns to the scene of his debut back in 2021, although he lost there, but he is one that won't mind rattling fast going. And it will be just that with the official description firm.

Bar Alfa Moonstone, this field have been on the go for a while but at least Nordic Glory has earned a rest from his All-Weather exploits and approaches Wednesday as a fresh horse after 111 days off.

For a horse with a lowly rating he's a remarkably consistent fellow and did win a race at Windsor on the turf on good to firm last summer.

He also can boast two wins from his last three at Wolverhampton both over 6f and with his prominent racing style drawn in four can get away here to a good start on ground he will like.

Ryan Kavanagh takes off 5lb and he is just 2lb higher than his Windsor win 12 months ago.

Recommended Bet Back Nordic Glory in the 15:20 at Bath SBK 11/2

Eye Of The Water likes Bath, which is somewhat ironic as Bath doesn't like water.

Save for a third at Chepstow in May, the veteran nine-year-old hasn't really got going this season and was well beaten at Bath when last seen, but he's down to his lowest mark for a while.

He hasn't won since August 2023, so that's a cause for concern, but he did show enough at Chepstow earlier in the season over a shorter than ideal 7f - and he looked outpaced with his old legs not quite able to spin as quick as the others late on.

The run was not a disaster at all and in the early part actually showed a bit of enthusiasm, but he had to make ground from a wide draw and moved across to join Romanovich, who ultimately bagged the best spot on the rail near the stands and was not for catching.

The cheekpieces are back on which is a plus, and the Chepstow run earned an A+ on the sectional data via ATR, and while he has plenty of winning form in past on rain-softened ground, he has raced on firm and good to firm and seems to act on it.

It will also be his 89th career start so he deserves a pat on the back for such a long career and he's still going.

Recommended Bet Back Eye Of The Water in the 16:53 at Bath SBK 13/2