Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Tramore fillies in 22/1 double

Ina Mina to build on Ballinrobe run

New trip offers more to come from second selection

Alan Dudman's double for Tramore on Tuesday pays 22/1 23.00



Ina Mina's chances are not quite as hot based on yard form, as Michael Mulvany is cold at the moment, without a winner from his last 14 runners. Ina Mina is 0-14 on turf thus far but she does have a little in her favour this evening at Tramore, as her run at Ballinrobe last time over 1m2f was one of her best. She finished second to Si Senior and that's a bit of a standout run in comparison to others recently.

While officially given as good ground last time, the clock suggested more good to soft. Ina Mina did well considering she was under pressure before the straight. But she was brave for a low rated horse as she went between runners to make her move before just failing.

I liked the way she ran on and Ballinrobe was perhaps just a bit too sharp for her. I can see the step up to 1m4f suiting her this evening.

Ina Mina is also well handicapped, as last April she was rated 74, which looked far too high. She's off 66 tonight with Wes Joyce able to claim weight.

Recommended Bet Back Ina Mina in the 18:50 at Tramore SBK 9/2





Makaiah for Gerard O'Leary is another off the back of a good second and she's been in a terrific form at a low level this season with three runner-up spots and a win.

Her success was a 2L win at Navan in May off 58 and a perfect ride was executed by Joey Sheridan on her that day as she raced in third and travelled ever so well before taking up the running in the straight. As the commentator described her that day: "She was grinding her way to the win."

If you're staying 1m5f at Navan, you've got a fair chance of staying 2m around a sharper Tramore circuit and she looks well worth a shot at the extra distance.

Indeed, Timeform labelled her Limerick second recently as a better run on the figures at 78 than her Navan success (72). She can be considered progressive in a field of a few veteran runners with Drop The Anchor, Lord Erskine and Walking On Glass very much at the veteran stage of their careers. Time is a cruel master.

Recommended Bet Back Makaiah in the 19:50 at Tramore SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Tramore in one click here SBK 22/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix