Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Newbury duo can edge towards profit in 20/1 double

Ryan booking for Frost points us to Stratocracy

Mason and Mangan in flying form ahead of On Edge's run

Alan Dudman has two tips for Newbury on Tuesday in a 22/1 23.00 Sportsbook double

As long as Newbury haven't gone beserk with the watering can, good to firm conditions should give a chief clue to a 0-75 puzzle at Newbury and Stratocracy looks a fair enough price at 11/43.75 in the 20:15.

Trainer Kevin Frost has enlisted Rossa Ryan, who when used by the Frost team has a 4-43 record, and Stratocracy has been consistent in his three runs this term.

He finished second at Newmarket last time behind the well-handicapped Cooperation and undoubtedly travelled like the better horse on the near-side of the group and traded at 1.321/3 in-running. Cooperation was pushed along but ultimately had more staying power to go with his reduced mark, but the front two were so far clear of the third, there's no reason to doubt that piece of form.

Indeed, on his last two runs, Timeform have him running to identical 75+ figures and his Wetherby third in April was behind two stronger stayers with form over further and the runner-up that day Cosmas Raj has since won twice.

The 7f on quick ground looks an ideal spot for him and he's only been pushed up 1lb to 70 following the two recent runs.

Recommended Bet Back Stratocracy in the 20:15 at Newbury SBK 11/4

While the "Edge" prefix is often seen with the Christoper Mason horses, there is nothing of the feeling of agita with his runners at the moment and he and Gina Mangan helped the column to yesterday's 9/110.00 winning double with both runners backed at Chepstow, and their other runner at a big price finished second.

Mason was on the hotlist for yesterday's column so not a lot has changed in terms of keeping the faith with him and Mangan, who is a fine pilot as she seems to keep it simple, doesn't overcomplicate rides and knew exactly where to be on the rail yesterday with two excellent performances so it was hardly the shock of shocks to see his price cut from 13/27.50 into 9/25.50 this morning. I'd started the column at 13/27.50, and the double price needed a bit of editing.

It's no shock then that we are sticking with our core Mason/Mangan repertoire today as On Edge is another with quick conditions in his favour.

He was a winner at Windsor last summer when beating Safari Dream, who has won three on the spin this term. In fact, the second, third and fourth from that race have all won this season.

On Edge started his campaign late - and posted a solid third at Windsor last month on his return from 343 days off. The hope is that he can improve on that, and the timefigure was on a par with his victory last term.

All of his best form is on fast ground and he is a winner at 6f at Chepstow, so Newbury holds no fears and in Mangan we trust again. Go Gina!

Recommended Bet Back On Edge in the 20:50 at Newbury SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double in one click here SBK 20/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge