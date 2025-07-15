Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Goldrush Kid has good claims in Killarney 19/1 double

McGuinness filly can go in again after winning on Saturday

Forecast rain and the step to 1m a big plus for second selection

Alan Dudman has two tips for Killarney for a Sportsbook double at 19/1 20.00 on Tuesday

Killarney 2 - Dudman 0 from the opening day of the Summer Festival yesterday although Expound ran well enough in third, and we stick in County Kerry for Tuesday's double.

Oiche Rua was a winner at the weekend at Limerick and is looking to complete a rapid three-timer in the space of 12 days and really ought to be up to it.

The 18:15 doesn't look a strong race at all and Ado McGuinness' filly fairly ate up the ground on Saturday for a fine win.

She was ridden, as usual, out the back, and with two furlongs to go still had a lot of ground to make up. Make it up she did, and mowed down the leader impressively running at 11.94 seconds from 7f to 8f which was half a second quicker than the runner-up and nearly a full second faster than the third.

She's got a decent change of pace, and she's been Ado's wall of salvation of late as the yard have struggled for winners during a quiet spell. But he's 4-26 at 15% in the last fortnight with Oiche Rua providing two of those.

Rain is forecast for Tuesday, and if the forecast is correct, it should suit the second pick in Goldrush Kid who looks to have a chance on recent form.

He was a recent fourth at the Curragh over 7f and behind the front-running Quadruple who got a peach of a ride from Colin Keane. Keane was over the far side and made all, but Goldrush Kid was perhaps disadvantaged by racing in the split group more towards the centre and stand.

Exquisite Acclaim was also in the near side and ran on well, so it might not be an absolute theory, but I certainly thought the winner was advantaged.

That race was run at a strong pace too, with Goldrush running on and taking a while to seemingly get going.

He produced his two best runs earlier in the season at the Curragh - both over 1m and both in soft ground. One of those in fifth in a far stronger race against a 90-rated winner and three horses rated in the 80s.

Key here could be the step back to 1m with the added bonus of rain.

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June - 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June - 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Bowerchalke win 9.39 place 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 place 3.05

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place Bowerchalke and Against The Wind