Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Go to the Dunlop honey pot with 55/1 double

JM has to have a chance from lowest ever mark of 69

Return to Wolverhampton and cheekpieces to work for Amber Honey

Alan Dudman previews Tuesday with two tips in a 55/1 56.00 Sportsbook double

The best race on a rather poor Tuesday at Musselburgh is the 16:00 5f Handicap and with a couple of veterans out of form at the moment in Arnhem and Never Dark, this looks primepickings for the only three-year-old in the race.

Jm Jhingree is now down to 69, his lowest career mark since grappling unsuccessfully with 80, but he did produce one of his better recent efforts behind tricky stablemate but in-form Classy Al at Ayr last time and the move to a speedier track will surely suit him.

He's a zippy front-runner who can race with zest and he didn't really last home down the long straight on the west coast, but Timeform rated his Ayr run 70 as a figure, and that was an improvement on the previous evidence this term m'lud.

Rain was in the Musselburgh area on Monday and I am very much hoping for an impact into the good ground as Jm Jhingree's best two runs have been with cut.

Recommended Bet Back Jm Jhingree in the 16:00 at Musselburgh SBK 7/1

Ed Dunlop is a trainer I tend to avoid, but then Dunlop might see me as a tipster to swerve too, but his filly Amber Honey looks to have a bit more ability than her current mark.

She was in last night on the Sportsbook at 10/34.33 but this morning she is out to 6/17.00 and this is a poor race.

We're basing a fair bit on her win at Wolverhampton over the extended mile back in May, but she was impressive winning by four lengths both visually and on the clock in that race. She was the one tanking through the race before the straight, and while she had six lengths to find with the leader at the turn, Cieren Fallon knew the quickest part of the track is as far away from the inside as possible and absolutely did the right thing.

Amber Honey ran 12.33 seconds in that final furlong with her swooping move outside - and compared to the fourth who was 13.24 at the same point, Amber Honey looked like Secretariat in comparison.

She's best with hold-up tactics as her second at Yarmouth earlier in the season was again under waiting instructions. She went off like Cerberus being chased by the hounds of hell last time at Kempton, with Timeform taking a dim view of that run giving her just 24+ for that dismal front-running display and she's way better than that.

Cheekpieces are on replacing the blinkers and a bit more finesse is needed, but Fallon knows where to go around here riding the filly and another wide path off the turn will be required please Fallon.

Recommended Bet Back Amber Honey in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double in one click here SBK 55/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June - 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June - 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05

Individualism 7.4

Raffles Angel 10.92

Gazelle d'Or place (7.45)

Royalty Bay place (6.60)

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind

19th July- 9/110.00 double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay