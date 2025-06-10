Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Back Robyn for glory in huge Sligo 337/1 E/W double
Pop Dancer was denied a win and hit 1.011/100 in-running as one of yesterday's tips and Alan Dudman goes to Sligo on Tuesday in search of a multiple at big prices over the jumps...
-
Five places on the Sportsbook for opening tip at Sligo
-
Veteran mare Robyndeglory seeking a first win for two years
-
Alan Dudman tips two at Sligo on Tuesday in an each-way double at 337/1338.00
Sligo - 18:58: Back Bowgate Street E/W five places @ 12/113.00
Bowgate Street (Ire)
- J: A. M. McCurtin
- T: Michael Flannery, Ireland
- F: P462210-8
We've got five places to play with on the Sportsbook for the 18:58 at Sligo, and the sole course and distance winner in the field here in Bowgate Street can hopefully give a good account of herself in a wide open race now that she's got some fitness behind her after a recent run at Tipperary.
There wasn't a lot to shout about or glean from the Tipp' run as she stopped fairly quickly and was 35 lengths behind the winner that day, but it was her first outing since last November, so there's every reason to believe she can run a little better here.
She was in decent nick last term, which isn't bad going for a low-grade horse and her win at Sligo last October came in a mares' handicap hurdle showing some pluck and guts to hold on in a game finish and on Timeform ratings earned a 97+ figure and won off an official mark of 89.
Bowgate Street does stay a little further at 2m4f but this looks her best trip judged on not only the win at the track last season but also her second at Galway on good ground and conditions ought not to be an issue this evening.
Sligo - 19:28: Back Robyndeglory E/W four places @ 25/126.00
Robyndeglory (Ire)
- J: Mr J. M. Halford
- T: Cian Michael Collins, Ireland
- F: P84063-87
We got to the edge of glory with Pop Dancer yesterday at Brighton - losing out by the smallest of margins in second and a painful in-running 1.011/100 defeat next to his name and our ledger.
If Robyndeglory gets anywhere near second, I'll take that today at a big price and she was weak in the betting this morning on the Sportsbook from 12/113.00 to 18/119.00 and could drift further.
There are negatives clearly, and the top three in the market all can boast winning form with Ilbdare, Mags Nelson and Our Zebo, but the trio all look short enough at around 3/14.00 and 11/43.75.
Robyndeglory hasn't won for two years, but she's running from a career low mark this evening of 97 which at least gives us something to play with.
Her recent two efforts over hurdles and fences were poor and she was beaten out of sight last time at Cartmel, but her third at Cork in soft conditions over 3m in April was one of her more encouraging efforts of late, and she stayed on there to suggest the extra two furlongs might help her for this race.
She's 2lb lower from Cork and while a bit of a speculative play, the 3m2f could suit as she isn't getting quicker at this stage of her career and acts on any going.
May winners at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
June winners at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahrann 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -6.79pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +152.41pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +22.23
Singles settled at BSP: -15.57pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
