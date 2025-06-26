Thursday Racing Tips: Cogitate and Dick the Newmarket dashers for 109/1 each-way double

Course form a plus for 10/1 11.00 pick in Newmarket opener

Cogitate a big price to play with four places on the Sportsbook in 16:10

Alan Dudman's Newmarket double pays around 109/1 110.00 for Thursday

Yesterday was a brutal day for three short-priced favourite backers. Our own Faiyum travelled all over Barnavara at Naas but couldn't get past - and she hit 1.261/4 in-running. Standard Deviation was turned over at an even shorter price both in-play and as a short fav getting done at 1.031/33 in the Naas finale. While Dubai Beach was beaten at 4/111.36 at Kempton and hit 1.152/13.

Newmarket takes the focus for Thursday and two of the handicaps will give us more of a price at least this afternoon and Dashing Dick's return to HQ on the July course is the angle to go with for the 15:00 over 6f.

He was a busy fella at Newmarket last term with six runs and while he was a bit in and out, he managed a win on the July course last summer when making all to win by three-and-a-half-lengths off 73 and subsequently finished second to Spring Bloom over course and distance in August by a head when conceding 8lbs.

Spring Bloom is shorter in the betting and there shouldn't be too much between the pair once more and the selection ran his best race of the season last time out at Yarmouth on good to soft ground, and on Timeform figures he earned a rating of 86 - which was a 10lb superior effort to his previous one at Ascot.

Ground will suit him and while a big drifter and weak in the betting this morning at 10/111.00 from 13/27.50, hopefully the veteran can find his feet as he has a chance from the handicapper.

Recommended Bet Back Dashing Dick in the 15:00 at Newmarket E/W three places SBK 10/1

Cogitate was another who took a walk on the Sportsbook this morning just after 9am and drifted out to 9/110.00, but we have the four places on the Sportsbook with the extra place for the 16:10 and Cogitate you feel, has still got a bit more to give.

He's lightly-raced with just seven turf starts as a four-year-old and two of his turf wins have been on good and good to firm - so conditions are not an excuse with a dry day forecast, albeit overcast.

Going back to the start of Cogitate's career, it began with a golden hue as he won at Newbury in 2023 but subsequently struggled to get to grips with his handicap mark of 93 from then on.

In that sense, he has become a well treated horse and that certainly was the case at Salisbury last time when he took advantage of a lean-looking 83 to win in Wiltshire.

His keen-going tendencies were once again apparent but Billy Loughnane was gelato-like cool at the back despite missing the break and got the gap up the inside to stay on very strongly.

He is back in trip from 1m at Salisbury to 7f and a better pace will obviously suit as top weight Qazaq looks the natural front-runner with a couple of other handy racers including Cracking Gold.

Cogitate has entries in the Bunbury Cup here next month and the Moet & Chandon Handicap at Ascot too, and he's too big in price here to let it go with the four places.

Recommended Bet Back Cogitate in the 16:10 at Newmarket E/W four places SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double in one click each-way SBK 109/1

May winners settled at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge