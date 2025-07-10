Thursday Newmarket Tips: Zayer looks made for six in each-way 100/1 double

Step up to 6f to suit Watson sprinter

Two of the handicaps on the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting look the way to go this afternoon and with the 15:00 over 6f we've got the five places on the Sportsbook too.

Zayer runs at 11/112.00 and he's attempting 6f after going three times over 5f this term, and on his Ascot run at the Royal meeting, should be getting the extra yardage.

He ran in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes with a fine running-on fourth behind Adresita on the near-side, although they had split into three groups and those drawn to stands ended up more down the centre.

The race earned a A++ upgrade on the ATR site and Zayer stuck on really well on fast ground - which he'll entertain again.

That was his best performance of the season on Timeform ratings earning a 102 figure - an improvement of 4lbs from both his previous York and Sandown runs, and considering he remains unchanged from Ascot off a mark of 96, he could still be on a winnable mark judged on his juvenile form.

Headgear remains too.

Recommended Bet Back Zayer in the 15:00 at Newmarket E/W five places SBK 11/1

Ryan Moore has been booked for Ed Dunlop's Superposition, and he's a very interesting candidate on pedigree and All-Weather form in a light career thus far.

He's 2-4 on the AW yet 0-5 turf and following wins at Southwell and Kempton earlier this year, produced a near-personal best at Newcastle last time to finish second behind Godwinson.

That looks a good piece of form with the 107-rated Boiling Point in fifth. Godwinson looked a strong stayer over the 1m at the stiff Newcastle coming from off the pace, but Superposition travelled well and still looks a horse who is well up to these sort of races.

Dunlop is 4-21 at 19% in the last weeks and Superposition is down in grade from a class two to class three, and off top weight from just 3lbs higher, expect him to travel well to hopefully gain his first turf win.

He should act on the ground with Sea The Stars, the impeccable sire, known for producing fluent movers.

Recommended Bet Back Superposition in the 17:20 at Newmarket E/W three places SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Newmarket E/W SBK 100/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix