Daily Racing Multiple

Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

Hamilton Racecourse
Alan kicks off his double in Scotland on Thursday

Alan Dudman's two Thursday tips come from Hamilton and Leopardstown in a multiple that pays around 44/145.00...

  • Tactics key for first tip with cheekpieces tried

  • Rain forecast suits second selection at Leopardstown

  • Alan Dudman has two tips for Thursday in his latest Sportsbook double 

Hamilton - 15:55: Back Individualism @ 6/17.00

Hamilton's meeting on Saturday saw virtually nothing winning from off the pace with two front-runners making all and five other winners from seven races were prominent.

Charlie Johnston is a trainer I don't have a particularly good record with but Johnston Junior has two successes on that Hamilton card and Individualism looks a likely front-runner here. The yard are also 4-22 this term at Hamilton at 18%. 

He finished fourth last time out in a far deeper 0-100 race at Musselburgh but ran far too free with his enthusiasm eclipsing his finishing effort.

Still, he was fourth and he drops in grade here with a mark also coming down slowly and he's down to 80 now and the hopes are pinned to his second at Beverley over 1m2f when earning his best recent Timeform figure of 88, which was on a par with one of his stronger efforts last term.

He's down to 1m on Thursday and considering he stays further and has cheekpieces on for the first time, he surely has to make it to give us a chance.

Recommended Bet

Back Individualism in the 15:55 at Hamilton

SBK6/1

Leopardstown - 17:45: Back Free Solo @ 11/26.50

Rain is forecast for Thursday for a good card at Leopardstown and the 17:45 7f Handicap for apprentice riders looks open enough.

Free Solo has form in soft and finished second in rain-softened conditions over course and distance off 70 last month.

He couldn't back up the effort last time but still ran with credit at Down Royal, but he had excuses as he was bumped leaving the stalls and suffered interference, and that in turn hindered his chance.

Free Solo finished behind Finsceal Annie in second in that Down Royal run, but beat her by three lengths at the Curragh in May off a mark of 62. He came from off the pace there and stayed on well, and while he has been ridden prominently, those tactics coming from just off the pace suit him well.

Recommended Bet

Back Free Solo in the 17:45 at Leopardstown

SBK11/2
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double in one click here

SBK44/1

Now read more tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Thursday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday includes 13/2 Epsom pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Meld

  • Timeform
Dermot Weld

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Charlie can give us a proper winner at Hamilton

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says the secret is out at Uttoxeter

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Hoping for a Spicy Friday

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor