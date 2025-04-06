Sunday Racing Tips: Twomey pair look big players in Cork Sunday 15/1 double

King Cuan returns after long absence and is the preferred mount of Billy Lee

French recruit starts out over 1m4f for Twomey

Alan Dudman's two tips for Sunday at Cork return 15/1 16.00 in the Sportsbook double

Trainer Paddy Twomey won the Aintree Grade 2 Mares' Bumper on Thursday and goes into Cork's first Flat meeting of the season today with a strong hand and his two chances King Cuan and Firebird are big contenders in the Listed 6f Cork Stakes.

Preference is for the returning King Cuan, who is back on the track after an absence of 539 days having missed his entire three-year-old campaign.

He was a juvenile that posted a rating of 99 in 2023 following a productive and lucrative season having landed a two big pots at Naas - one over 6f and one over 7f on different varieties of going.

His late burst of pace over 6f was deeply impressive to reel in Jakajaro, who had kicked away from King Cuan in the first of those wins, but a late surge having travelled superbly was a real taking display.

He followed up in deeper ground over 7f with Timeform rating the going "heavy" and travelled well again, and while he landed the win, the pack were closing fast and I don't see the drop back down in distance a negative at all, as he isn't short of natural speed.

Indeed, he holds an entry at York for the Group 2 Duke Of York sprint and he looks a classy sort that can take high order and a return to Cork is another plus as he won at the Mallow track as a juvenile.

Recommended Bet Back King Cuan in the 15:25 at Cork SBK 11/4

If Twomey has a good day then so do we and his Bubble Gum has joined the yard from Fabrice Chappet in France and with the owners being the Australian Bloostock team, and I'd imagine they'll be looking at some of the targets in that part of the world down the line.

There will be plenty of options for her with races from 1m2f and 1m4f and the test will be how she fares on better going as the majority of her form is with cut in the ground.

She won first time out last season at Saint Cloud and followed up at Longchamp before taking in the German Oaks. She has an entry at York too for the Middleton, so they clearly see her as a middle-distance filly for the season and with her winning first time out last year, we go with her in one of the features.

Recommended Bet Back Bubble Gum in the 15:57 at Cork SBK 10/3