Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan recommends a 6/1 Sunday double

Mark has a double featuring both flat and jumps

He fancies a progressive sprinter at Southwell

Mullins to take Grade 1 at Fairyhouse

No. 4 (4) Ziggy's Missile (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 82

The progressive Ziggy's Missile found his winning run coming to an end at Newcastle last time but lost little in defeat and remains a three-year-old sprinter to be positive about.

Robert Cowell's showed much improved form on his first run in a handicap at Wolverhampton in February, coming home a length to the good of Doctor Vuby.

He then built on that with a most impressive success over this C&D next time, comfortably taking care of Mini Magna, who reopposes here.

All the rage in the betting going in search of the hat-trick at Gosforth Park last week, Ziggy's Missile had been bumped up 8 lb still ran really well, losing out by only a head to a consistent sort who was getting weight.

The return to this less-stiff 5f at Southwell should show the selection to even better effect and I'll be disappointed if he can't get back to winning ways.

Back Ziggy's Missile 14:40 Southwell @ 6/42.50 Bet here

No. 1 Blood Destiny (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The 2m 4f WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse looks a cracker and it should develop into showdown between two old rivals, Blood Destiny and Spillane's Tower.

This pair have met twice before and the score currently stands at 1-1, though Blood Destiny got the better of his old foe last time and possibly wasn't at his best when beaten by him the time before.

Willie Mullins has farmed this race in recent times, winning the last five renewals and can count Galopin Des Champs and Al Boum Photo amongst his previous winners.

With the master of Closutton's impeccable record in this race well to the fore, I'm confident that Blood Destiny can come out on top once more and send the score to 2-1 in his head-to-head with Spillane's Tower.