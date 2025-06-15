Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Sir Garfield to hit rivals for six in Hamilton 21/1 double

Walker looking to add to 50% record at Hamilton this season

Sir Garfield an in-form sprinter who could still be ahead of his mark

Alan Dudman's Sunday double pays around 21/1 22.00 on the Sportsbook

Since upped in trip to 1m4f and 1m6f, Ed Walker's King's Scholar has done nothing but improve and his two wins this term puts him into a better class of race today, but he's still a big player and is more than capable of holding his own.

At Hamilton last time, he produced a personal best wining from 81 over course and distance and there's no reason to think he cannot build on that performance again.

His stamina really kicked into play late on with the field strung out and with three furlongs to go didn't look a likely winner at all as he was being pushed along, he hit 9/25.50 in-running at one stage too. He picked off the leader well however, and seemed to win with a bit in hand and with Hamilton form already, the hat-trick is within reach here.

He scored at Southwell in May by a close margin but the third was eight lengths behind, he may have a slightly high head carriage but there's nothing wrong with his attitude and his stamina card was marked last October when winning at Catterick in soft conditions by a four length margin going away.

Ed Walker obviously enjoyed a recent golden run of form and the dashing blonde-haired handler is 2-4 at the track this term and I am surprised King's Scholar isn't favourite here. And as always, his owner Laurence Bellman is also worth a mention with his familair yellow and blue silks as a fellow West Ham fan - so we need some joy from somewhere.

Recommended Bet Back King's Scholar in the 16:45 at Hamilton SBK 3/1

Sir Garfield keeps on running well and should give a good account of himself for the Quinns in the 18:15 at 9/25.50.

He's another selection on Sunday who likes the Scottish air as he has a tremendously consistent record at Ayr, and his first try at Hamilton last time out yielded a victory.

While it was a mere 0-68 recently, but the pace was a strong one and he was going best of all before his finishing effort up the hill, and the time with a final furlong of 13.05 highlighted the good pace, so there is no reason to doubt that bit of form.

Indeed, six furlong with a stiff finish could be his bag now as he held lots of form over 7f last year, but the options for him as a sprinter are opening up and I wouldn't be surprised to see him later in the year in some of the Ayr races - Gold, Silver and Bronze Cup.

Good ground suits him and at 9/25.50 can keep his season going hopefully.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Garfield in the 18:15 at Hamilton SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at Hamilton in one click SBK 21/1

