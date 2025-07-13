Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Ryan sprinter to run like the wind in Southwell 98/1 double

New trip for Bowerchalke looks a positive move

Against The Wind set for speed in the 18:15

Alan Dudman picks out a Sunday Sportsbook double at 98/1 99.00

Quite a good card to look forward to today at Southwell with decent field sizes and the 16:40 over 1m3f has half of the 12 runners as three-year-olds, and tapping into that potential improvement, Bowerchalke is a big price for the each-way bet at 10/111.00.

She has shown an ability to finish strongly over 1m2f, and certainly did so when scoring over the that trip at Chelmsford when beating Wisper (who is in this race) by a neck.

It was the same case in staying at Nottingham in May, although without the win, she picked up from off pace but conceded the position to the front-running winner and having looked outpaced there on quick ground, the 1m3f might unlock some improvement.

On pedigree as a daughter of New Bay, the sire is 15% win and 17% placed over 1m3f and the stats for the new surface at Southwell for New Bay are at 10%, so should act on it with a placed record at 27%, and this will be Bowerchalke's first run on the Tapeta.

Last time out she ran at Listed level at Goodwood, and plenty of factors were against her there with testing ground, a steady pace and also a sharp track.

On Timeform ratings her last three runs have been her best at 89, 83+ and 90, so she is steadily getting better and back down in grade from a mark of 85 in handicap company is the angle.

Recommended Bet Back Bowerchalke in the 16:40 at Southwell E/W SBK 10/1

Against The Wind is a very interesting sprinter lining up in the 18:15, a horse with plenty of pace for Kevin Ryan, and the trainer finally got a win out of Washington Heights yesterday and he's pretty quick.

Ryan has been quoted as saying he "thought the world of this horse" and in patches has shown some dazzling speed and talent.

He finished fifth at the Ebor meeting last term in a big and valuable sales' race for juveniles and ran a cracker back at York earlier this season when in third spot to Richard Spencer's The Man - giving him 8lb. He went too hard there with the finishing pace figure at 97%

Against The Wind's way of setting a fast pace can be his undoing, but Ryan will have to use his training expertise with sprinters to harness his paint-stripping speed as at York he clocked second and third furlongs at 10.59 and 10.85 seconds, and with his win at Thirsk in April on his seasonal reappearance chimed in with 10.57 and 10.91 for furlongs two and three - which was a more economically sound run with a finishing speed of 100%.

He has a win on the All-Weather from just one start - at Newcastle, and I can readily forgive his run in the 3yo Epsom Dash last time due to the track.

I can see Southwell's very quick 5f (or just under at 4f 214 yards) really suiting his style.

His Timeform ratings also deliver decent numbers with two 97+ plus runs at both Thirsk and York and at 8/19.00 and a drifter this morning from 13/27.50, rates as an each-way bet.

Recommended Bet Back Against The Wind in the 18:15 at Southwell E/W SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at Southwell E/W in one click SBK 98/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix