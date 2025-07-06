Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Go to a Higher Kingdom for Ayr 14/1 double
Alan Dudman landed a winning double yesterday with a 16/117.00 successful multiple at Sandown and he previews Ayr on Sunday with two more tips...
Delacroix and Blue Bolt winners for the column yesterday
Ado McGuinness and David O'Meara the two trainers to follow
Alan Dudman has two tips for Sunday at Ayr in a 14/115.00 multiple
Ayr - 14:55: Back Higher Kingdom @ 5/23.50
Higher Kingdom
- J: Adam Caffrey
- T: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland
- F: 43339397
Trainer Ado McGuinness was recently on the cold list, but at least his win column was added to with this week's victory at Bellestown - and a much needed one too, and while the stable are still thin on success (1-17 in two weeks), Higher Kingdom should have a fair chance in a shocker of a race.
The 14:55 is basement level Classified Stakes stuff and with two non-runners, Higher Kingdom's price is now 5/23.50 from the 4/15.00 last night. He's 0-30 on the turf, which highlights the company he will be keeping but this is quite the drop in grade.
The essential part here is that drop in class. He finished seventh last time at Leopardstown in a 0-60 in a field of 16, off the back of a third to Deuteronomy at Gowran Park last month - and Deuteronomy has been a horse in form at a low level.
The third however at Naas in April is the "best" piece of recent form when narrowly denied, and a replication of that run surely sees him go close here? It was yielding ground that day, so with good to soft conditions and the chance of rain, he's back from 9f to 1m which looks his best trip.
Ayr - 15:30: Back Theoryofeverything @ 10/34.33
Theoryofeverything
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 5101080-4
The 0-90 Summer Mile stands like a tall celery stalk in the context of today's racing and Theoryofeverything for David O'Meara has enough quality for a race of this nature.
He won a Class 2 at Ascot last term off 90 in soft ground, and that form looks a standout as on Timeform ratings recorded a 101 speed figure - which is superior to anything on his recent ledger and his Ascot form saw him beat the 100-rated Awaal into second.
That was his second victory of the season with a previous Hamilton success, both on soft and heavy so he certainly won't mind the forecast rain.
It was a belated return for the season at Haydock at the end of May recently - running for the first time since a wind op but he shaped well from off the pace and moved into contention. He really ought to build on that after seven months off and considering he stays a little further with form at 1m2f, this does look a little easier some of the hot races he was in last year - including at York and Newmarket.
June winners settled at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Bellaphina 9.6
Winning doubles in June:
17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16
Delacroix 4.4
Winning doubles in July:
5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
Now read more tips and previews here for Sunday!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -13.69pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +160.17pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +11.28pts
Singles settled at BSP: -8.40pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
