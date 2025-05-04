Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Burrows' prospect headlines Newmarket 13/2 double
Alan Dudman has two tips for Sunday's card at Newmarket with his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Impressive Wolverhampton winner up in class en route for a Classic
-
Godolphin filly suited by ground and trip in Dahlia
-
Alan Dudman has a 13/27.50 double for Sunday at Newmarket
Newmarket - 13:45: Back Falakeyah @ 13/82.63
Falakeyah
- J: Jim Crowley
- T: Owen Burrows
- F: 1-
During the winter months, Falakeyah really lit up a Wolverhampton card, and I vividly recall how my and a friend were left excited from the performance at Wolverhampton as it really provided a shot of adrenaline that day.
In terms of a piece of form, the second looked of limited appeal and the third that day has been beaten twice, but the manner with which Falakeyah swatted them away was impressive. She was settled off the pace and a gap opened up beautifully on the turn for her to hit her straps.
She scored by over five lengths and ran nearly a full second quicker on the clock than the runner-up and was barely given a race.
She holds an entry in the Oaks, so her trainer must have a fairly good feeling about her staying and this was the race the mighty Taghrooda took in before her Classic campaign.
Owen Burrows has had three winners from his last eight runners at 38% too.
Newmarket - 14:20: Back Cinderella's Dream @ 2/13.00
Cinderella's Dream
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 1/117112-2
The Group 2 Dahlia Stakes is close on ratings with Cinderella's Dreams, previous second Running Lion and Elmalka on 114, 114 and 112; and the betting reflects that too.
Elmalka was one of the first ones I wanted to put a line through as she didn't go on from her shock 1,000 Guineas triumph last year.
Cinderella's Dream was well behind her in the 1,000 when finishing seventh, but did improve afterwards stepped up in trip when tackling 1m2f and 1m3f.
Indeed, it looks as though she's more of a 10f filly rather than a miler and ended her year with an excellent second in the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar over 1m3f and she was denied a clear run in that.
Quick ground is suitable and she stays.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
