Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double
Stormy Impact was a 10.55 BSP winner for Alan Dudman yesterday at Epsom and he has two more tips at Goodwood on Sunday for his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Bolster interesting up in trip for the Tapster
-
Ground and track to suit second selection at Goodwood
-
Alan Dudman has two tips on Sunday in a Sportsbook double at 18/119.00
Goodwood - 16:45: Back Bolster @ 15/44.75
Bolster
- J: Pierre-Louis Jamin
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 1147211-4
Bolster wants it soft, simple as, and he gets his conditions on Sunday at Goodwood, as I am not too far from the track this weekend and I got caught in one almighty shower last night.
He produced a perfectly serviceable run on his comeback in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last time, and while the ground was given as officially good, in no way was it riding good which is perhaps why Bolster was still in contention towards the business end of the race.
The 2024 season for him was a lucrative one - winning four times at Pontefract, Epsom, York and Newmarket. All of the wins came in soft and heavy - so the rain last term was certainly his fortune.
Today's Tapster will be fascinating from a tactical viewpoint as Hamish, very much one for the mud, has strong claims despite his advancing years and goes well fresh with a proven CV over today's trip - while Bolster is trying 1m4f for the first time and is a front-runner.
Bolster's win at Pontefract over 1m2f in heavy last term nudges me to staying 1m4f today at a sharper course, and while Hamish has been a brilliant horse for William Haggas, at 5/61.84 I want to have a crack at him at that price with Bolster.
Goodwood - 17:20: Back Racingbreaks Ryder @ 7/24.50
Racingbreaks Ryder (Ire)
- J: Jason Watson
- T: Charles Hills
- F: 304214-03
Finally! Charlie Hills has had some winners. He is 4-17 at 24% and Racingbreaks Ryder is another who won't mind the testing conditions.
He was a winner at Catterick last season in heavy and absolutely hacked up on that occasion and sharp tracks seem to suit the five-year-old as he's performed well at Goodwood in the past and earned a couple of placed prizes with a second and third at the Sussex track, including a runner-up spot in heavy and he was unlucky in that as was denied a clear run in the closing stages.
Last year he started the campaign rated in the low 90s, and he's now rated 84 off the back of another unlucky run at Kempton last time as he was short of room.
He's well treated today and goes in the ground.
May winners at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
June winners at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahrann 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Now read more tips and previews for Sunday's racing here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -5.79pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +154.41pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +23.23
Singles settled at BSP: -13.57pts
