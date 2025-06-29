Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bellaphina can finally get her luck in Curragh 55/1 double

Harbour Wind a real force in handicap company for Weld

Second selection has been unlucky in two runs this term

Alan Dudman has two tips for the Curragh on Sunday in a Sportsbook 55/1 56.00 double

Dermot Weld may be a little quiet in terms of stable form at the moment with just one winner from his last 14 runners, but Harbour Wind is a bit of a class act as he remains in handicap company in the 16:50.

He's a three-time Listed winner, so with that has to concede weight here off the top mark of 107 although Sam Coen is able to take off 7lb, and in this sort of race, that certainly is a "valuable" claim.

He's fit too having put in a good shift in his first ever handicap run last time over 1m6f in a Premier Handicap and Ebor trial race behind Mr Percy - and a couple of Norhumberland Plate runners including the placed Tribal Star were in that.

A prominent racer, he won't be inconvenienced by stepping back to 1m4f as he scored at Limerick over the trip last June, and was stout enough to also follow up at Newmarket over 2m at Listed level.

A little bit of rain wouldn't go amiss looking at his overall profile, but in 2023 he was doing plenty of winning on good ground and considering this is down in class from his usual company, he can improve from his seasonal reappearance for a top yard.

Recommended Bet Back Harbour Wind in the 16:50 at the Curragh SBK 7/1

Bellaphina comes back down in trip from 1m to 7f for today's 17:20 and it's two eyecatching runs from her in both runs this term, so hopefully she can get her head in front today.

Conditions are in her favour, but the luck wasn't last time at Limerick as she was caught in a pocket despite travelling with menace. James Ryan held her up, but they completely dawdled before turning into a sprint for home in a race finishing speed of 125%, which highlighted the mad dash on.

She also met trouble with a furlong to go during her previous run at Gowran Park - and it looked a carbon copy of Limerick as she travelled best on the inside but was short of room and when switched got going too late despite running half a second quicker than the winner.

Luck is needed and she's been dropped 1lb, and it's time she converted.

Recommended Bet Back Bellaphina in the 17:20 at the Curragh SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at the Curragh in one click here SBK 55/1

May winners settled at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge