Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bellaphina can finally get her luck in Curragh 55/1 double
Alan Dudman went close with a second and third at Newcastle yesterday and his two Sunday selections run at the Curragh in his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Harbour Wind a real force in handicap company for Weld
-
Second selection has been unlucky in two runs this term
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for the Curragh on Sunday in a Sportsbook 55/156.00 double
Curragh - 16:50: Back Harbour Wind @ 7/18.00
Harbour Wind (Ire)
- J: S. Coen
- T: D. K. Weld, Ireland
- F: 112/1225-5
Dermot Weld may be a little quiet in terms of stable form at the moment with just one winner from his last 14 runners, but Harbour Wind is a bit of a class act as he remains in handicap company in the 16:50.
He's a three-time Listed winner, so with that has to concede weight here off the top mark of 107 although Sam Coen is able to take off 7lb, and in this sort of race, that certainly is a "valuable" claim.
He's fit too having put in a good shift in his first ever handicap run last time over 1m6f in a Premier Handicap and Ebor trial race behind Mr Percy - and a couple of Norhumberland Plate runners including the placed Tribal Star were in that.
A prominent racer, he won't be inconvenienced by stepping back to 1m4f as he scored at Limerick over the trip last June, and was stout enough to also follow up at Newmarket over 2m at Listed level.
A little bit of rain wouldn't go amiss looking at his overall profile, but in 2023 he was doing plenty of winning on good ground and considering this is down in class from his usual company, he can improve from his seasonal reappearance for a top yard.
Curragh - 17:20: Back Bellaphina @ 6/17.00
Bellaphina (Ire)
- J: J. J. G. Ryan
- T: John Andrew Kinsella, Ireland
- F: 034184-34
Bellaphina comes back down in trip from 1m to 7f for today's 17:20 and it's two eyecatching runs from her in both runs this term, so hopefully she can get her head in front today.
Conditions are in her favour, but the luck wasn't last time at Limerick as she was caught in a pocket despite travelling with menace. James Ryan held her up, but they completely dawdled before turning into a sprint for home in a race finishing speed of 125%, which highlighted the mad dash on.
She also met trouble with a furlong to go during her previous run at Gowran Park - and it looked a carbon copy of Limerick as she travelled best on the inside but was short of room and when switched got going too late despite running half a second quicker than the winner.
Luck is needed and she's been dropped 1lb, and it's time she converted.
May winners settled at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
Winning May doubles
30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde
June winners settled at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Winning doubles in June
17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge
Now read Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict on Sunday's Irish Derby at the Curragh!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -18.69pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +158.09pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +6.28pts
Singles settled at BSP: -10.48pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide