Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Back the mighty Mouse in Curragh 62/1 double

Mark demands more from Our Friend Mouse, but he looks good

Go for a Lynam Power runner in big field sprint

Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's place double multiple on Sunday

It's the Curragh all the way again today, especially after Gazelle d'Or's placed effort in one of the handicaps at a big price on Saturday - and with Stratford and Newton Abbot on, I take very little interest in summer jumps' racing, and Stratford is a no-no anyway as the ground is always overwatered there and has ruined any sort of enjoyment of racing from that track.

Our Friend Mouse won his maiden at the track over course and distance last time, and the performance has been given a mark of merit by the assessor in Ireland as he has been allotted a mark of 91 for his handicap debut.

He showed his debut second at 66/167.00 was no fluke as he scored on good ground last time and two aspects of the performance pleased me.

The selection made a very taking move on the inside just before the turn and at that point from three out to two out, produced his two fastest sectionals on the clock.

He also looked a little inexperienced under pressure when truly asked for a lung-bursting thrust, and while it looked as though he briefly changed his legs, he showed a tremendous will to pull out more. He's also got a fair bit of size about him and his stocky legs and stride a sight to watch.

He holds an entry in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes next month over 1m4f so there's hope of him staying further, and while he's got top weight here from 10-1 and a mark of 91, I thought he looked more than useful for his maiden win.

The each-way angle at 16/54.20 and small field is a no-no, and my father would never forgive me for putting up at that price each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Our Friend Mouse in the 15:05 at the Curragh SBK 16/5

Eddie Lynam has three in the 16:15 Handicap over 5f with Beano Power the market leader at 9/25.50, but his other "Power" runner in Desert Power could be just as interesting at 14/115.00.

Desert Power is drawn in 20, and I don't think a high number is a hindrance for a stands' side rail run. Granted, the Scurry yesterday went to a low draw in three, but those behind down to fifth spot were housed in 14, 8, 15, 13.

The selection here makes a handicap debut start from 77 and first run for 372 days - so that's the risk and if the walk is a wild one in the market yesterday, we might know our fate.

However, he finished second in a Navan maiden on good to firm ground and it could be a sounder surface suits him as previously with his third he wasn't quite so hot with cut in the ground.

The form of his Navan maiden at the time looked alright with the 102-rated Betsen in third - but Betsen has regressed down to 90 since, but that could still mean a fair mark of 77 today.

Lynam has no equivalent in training sprinters and there are five places on offer on the Sportsbook here.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Power in the 16:15 at the Curragh EW SBK 14/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at the Curragh SBK 62/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June - 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June - 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Bowerchalke win 9.39 place 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 place 3.05

Individualism 7.4

Raffles Angel 10.92

Gazelle d'Or place 7.45

Royalty Bay place 6.60

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind

19th July- 9/110.00 double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay