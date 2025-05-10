Saturday Racing Tips: Haynes can cap off a good week in Lingfield 20/1 double

Varian and De Sousa hold an 80% placed record at Lingfield on the turf

Haynes' filly will suit the step up to 7f for handicap debut

Alan Dudman has a 20/1 21.00 double for Saturday at Lingfield

Lingfield gets their chance in the sun on the ITV cameras on Saturday and we're off the back of a pretty brutal week at Chester. While I enjoy the May meeting on the Roodee, it was wholly unsatisfactory to have ground described as "loose" by jockeys and times indicating softish going, which in the height of a week with no rain makes it darn difficult if you're looking at quicker ground horses on a surface called "good".

Fox Avatar will get the ball rolling for us in the 13:50 at Lingfield for Roger Varian and Silvestre De Sousa and he's one that looks as though he needs to be kept away from soft ground.

A winner as a three-year-old on good at Beverley last term, he was then subsequently dropped down to 1m on soft at Nottingham and was beaten out of sight.

His return for the year at Chelmsford was fairly pleasing, albeit he was a little keen in the prelims and the race itself. He wore a hood for the first time which is dispensed with this afternoon and he was an eye-catcher in fourth as he fared best of those held up with the first, second and third home all ridden towards the front-end.

Another chance in a handicap from the same mark of 76 means he is worth a chance again to build on his Beverley victory from last term.

Varian and De Sousa at Lingfield on the grass are 20% win and a massive 80% placed from their 10 runners together.

Recommended Bet Back Fox Avatar in the 13:50 at Lingfield SBK 85/40

Trainer Alice Haynes almost pulled off the shock of all shocks in yesterday's Huxley Stakes with Cairo running out of his skin to finish second at 40/141.00 and her Brave Byrereflection is a filly that has plenty of improvement in her as she starts out handicapping.

Her mark of 73 is rated around two starts from Ripon (second on debut) and a win at Kempton - landing her novice after a break in October.

She finished off her race strongly over 6f on the All-Weather, backed up by the clock with two closing sectionals the fastest in the field and on that run will have no trouble stepping up to the 7f today.

Brave Byrereflection was ridden prominently at Kempton and expect the same tactics here.

Recommended Bet Back Brave Byrereflection in the 16:10 at Lingfield SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here SBK 20/1

