Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Tycoon and Cosmic big players in weekend double

Gosden has an excellent record in the Cocked Hat Stakes

Cosmic Year strong in the betting on the Sportsbook last night for Irish 2000

Alan Dudman previews Saturday's racing with a double that pays 18/1 19.00

Timeform Superboost

Field Of Gold was perceived to be an unfortunate loser of the English 2000 Guineas earlier this month and John and Thady Gosden's talented 3yo is out for redemption today, as he bids to win the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (15:40).

He's a strong 1/12.00 favourite to win the race, but the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to 6/42.50. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold to Win Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 SBK 6/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Reyenzi got up late for the Gallinule yesterday, and while intially a winning tip, I cannot argue with the decision from the stewards in terms of the demotion and thus it was snatched away.

A big afternoon for jockey Kieran Shoemark awaits, and he has the ride on Tycoon for the Gosdens for the Cocked Hat Stakes - a race dominated by John Gosden in recent years with six winners since 2009.

Tycoon will be taking the rise in class and also he faces a sterner test of his stamina credentials as he has a little further to go than Windsor last time and while a little weak on the Sportsbook last night, he's an interesting player here.

The Cocked Hat usually goes to a stayer, and some of John Gosden's horses in the past were certainly that - I am thinking Masked Marvel and Gregory. Tycoon's Windsor Maiden saw him run easily into the lead and under a controlled Oisin Murphy was allowed to dictate as he pleased and the finishing speed of 115% highlighted the lack of pace early.

Tycoon looked still inexperienced at the end, but he scored fairly comfortably and considering he shaped so well on his debut over an inadequate 7f at Sandown, I give him a chance to stay, especially an easy 1m3f and he could actually improve for the trip.

Stats fans rejoice too. John and Thaddeus are 2-4 at 50% at the track this term and are currently on the hotlist at 20%.

Recommended Bet Back Tycoon in the 14:05 at Goodwood SBK 4/1

We're going with two sides of the Kingman coin for Saturday. Our first pick is a son of the great progenitor and the second is a pacier son of Kingman and Cosmic Year for me has a big chance in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Harry Charlton the trainer ducked Newmarket's Classic in the 2,000 although I suspect that was more of a Juddmonte call with Field Of Gold in the race, but he gained a bit more experience with a win on the Friday of the Newmarket in once again taking fashion.

Cosmic Year clearly has a big burst of acceleration like his famous father, and from Newmarket I was impressed as he didn't appear to handle the dip completely, but the reports after from Ryan Moore suggested he organised himself pretty sharply out of it.

Field Of Gold, for all he was unlucky at Newmarket, is not an appealing price at Evens on the Sportsbook, not when there is a rival serious potential in opposition.

The selection has raced three times over 7f and while new territory in terms of the mile awaits here, his data from Newmarket last time saw him clock a quick 6f sectional and the fastest in the field at furlong seven.

His speed at Kempton on his previous start at the end was impressive - two sub-11 seconds, so we know he has pace and the market was very warm to his chances last night on the Sportsbook into 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Cosmic Year in the 15:40 at the Curragh SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here SBK 18/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92