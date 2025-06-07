Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double

Fahey out to land another Epsom handicap after Friday winner

Solar Aclaim could have the ground in his favour

Alan Dudman plays an each-way double at Epsom at 75/1 76.00 on Saturday

A fearsome race full of frantic grace to tackle in the shape of the 3yo Dash at 14:10 and with the five places on the Sportsbook, Stormy Impact looks interesting here given her juvenile form.

She looked a smart one and was rated so with an official figure of 92 at one stage in 2024 and rounded off her season with a deserved success at Musselburgh.

Richard Fahey's filly was placed second in her first three starts and how she didn't win at Haydock I'll never know as she was going easily and hit 1.031/33 in-running. That was over 6f on good to soft ground and on that run and her latest at Newmarket also over 6f, the drop to a lightning fast 5f well-run could suit her.

Indeed, the Newmarket effort on her comeback run for the season recently might have been needed. That was a strong handicap and the third So Darn Hot has come out to win from 93 at Windsor to boost the form.

Stormy Impact didn't look suited to Newmarket's finish and lost her way in the dip too down the centre of the track, but she's worth another chance with Warren Fentiman also claiming weight here.

Recommended Bet Back Stormy Impact in the 14:10 at Epsom E/W five places SBK 8/1

Yesterday it was clear the ground was on the slower side and rain is in the air again for Derby Day - and that will play into the hands and hooves of Julie Camacho's Solar Aclaim.

He posted a terrific effort at Doncaster last term in a 0-100 when fourth and only beaten a length behind Eye Of Dubai (who is prominent in the betting as they re-oppose today) in testing ground.

That race on Town Moor was quite a test with a strong pace and a race finishing speed of 96% to indicate the collapse.

It looked as though he needed the run at Newcastle in April off a break of 152 days, so he should be more of a factor with that run behind him.

Solar Aclaim previously ran in the megalith Wathnan silks and raced at Epsom last August when with a previous trainer and suffered trouble in the run with two furlongs to go when making up ground from the rear.

The ground could be the plus and the booking of Patrick McGettigan means his mark comes into winnable category.

Recommended Bet Back Solar Aclaim in the 17:40 at Epsom E/W four places SBK 15/2

