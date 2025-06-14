Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Havana and Heathen appeal at prices for 125/1 double

Dropping back to 7f to suit opening selection at York

Our Havana was one of the antepost selections earlier this week and he's been a bit up and down in the market since. This morning he was drifting on the Sportsbook, but at 14/115.00, we've got the four places too with the each-way angle.

He arrives off the back of a four length loss in the Thirsk Hunt Cup - the deepest company he has tackled in his career, so we're still fairly early days in finding out if he can cut it from marks in the 90s. His trainer Richard Fahey thought the rise of 5lb from 87 after winning at Musselburgh previously was harsh, but trainers will always be unhappy with any rise.

It could well be that 1m isn't is trip, as at Thirsk he wasn't quite at his best, and he ran very poorly at Doncaster over the 1m at the start of the season.

He can be a little keen in his races, but I see York and its speed really suiting him as he travels well and the fast pace looks a major factor to aid his chances.

Drawn in 14 might not be as bad as first feared as yesterday in the opening 7f race at York, two drawn in double figures filled the two of the first four places.

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana in the 13:50 at York E/W four places SBK 14/1

It's good old Heathen, a horse with a season ticket for the column, although I really was kicking myself for not going with him with his third at Newcastle in the Marathon All-Weather Handicap over 2m as I didn't think he'd stay. He ran a cracker in third at a massive price.

Key to Heathen's chances is a break between races, and he's had a mini-siesta of 48 days and while he has proved his stamina over further with his last two runs at 2m, dropping back here to 1m4f could be viewed as a massive plus as he always travel well off the pace.

The other factor here with Heathen is All-Weather form is vastly superior to his turf form with a record on the grass at 0-6, but he's off a mark of 73 and he's miles ahead of that on his form on the AW, he just needs to translate it now on grass, but it's certainly a carrot dangled by the assessor.

Serena Brotherton rides, and at 54 has all the experience in the world in this race by winning their weight in champagne with four victories in the race dating back to 1999. "But it's very special, it's my home track and probably the best track in England. To win again would be more than I can dream of - but I'll be trying," said the veteran rider.

Brotherton hasn't ridden for a while, nine months in fact, but it was a similar scenario 12 months ago in the race when she landed the prize.

Recommended Bet Back Heathen in the 14:25 at York E/W four places SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at York E/W SBK 125/1



