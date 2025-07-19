Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Gazelle to open the door to massive 142/1 double
Alan Dudman had another decent price single winner yesterday and has fired in singles at 10.5, 9.39, 7.4 and 10.92 BSP in the last six days. His latest double on Saturday comes from the Curragh and Doncaster...
-
Raffles Angel a 10.92 BSP single winner for Alan yesterday
-
Filly looks on the up for a big sprint pot at Curragh
-
Alan Dudman also has a tip at Doncaster in Saturday's 142/1143.00 EW double
Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Curragh - 14:00: Back Gazelle D'or E/W five places @ 10/111.00
Gazelle D'or (Ire)
- J: N. G. McCullagh
- T: M. C. Grassick, Ireland
- F: 1381-1331
Six-and-a-half furlongs for the Scurry Handicap is where the best betting opportunities lie on the Curragh card on Saturday - which is lacking another if not two big field handicaps.
Gazelle d'Or is an improving filly and one of only two three-year-olds in the line-up but she's a progressive sort and could be a danger to all off a mark of 89 even though she takes on some sprinting high-rollers.
Good ground seems to suit and from winning at the backend of her juvenile season, she's come out firing this term with two victories - both at the Curragh, with one over 5f and one over 6f.
Her victory down at 5f last time was a brilliant effort as she came from a fair way back with Wayne Lordan seemingly exploring his options before committing on the outside. Considering the pace was coming from the stands' rail and five of the horses behind her were part of the stands' group, she might be worth upgrading a little from a win off 77.
I loved the way she finished off her race and the 10.90 seconds clocked at the fourth furlong was mega-quick and way in advance of anything else in the field and while in deeper waters can acquit herself well.
Doncaster - 20:15: Back Royalty Bay E/W four places @ 12/113.00
Royalty Bay (Ire)
- J: Jason Hart
- T: John & Sean Quinn
- F: 161257-85
Quite a long wait for the second bet of the day, but Royalty Bay appeals at double figures. The 14s were taken last night on the Sportsbook so we've got the 12/113.00 to play with, plus the four places.
This 20:15 0-90 7f Handicap looks the best race on the card, and the hope and angle here is for the Quinns' filly to find some of her juvenile form.
She competed at a strong level last term - running second in a Group 3 at Deauville and subsequently pitched in at Group level again at Ayr and Goodwood.
This term she's raced at Listed level and showed a bit more at Chester last time in a handicap and recorded her best Timeform figure in comparison to those efforts mentioned as a juvenile, and was given 90 from the Halifax massive.
Rain is due on Saturday on Town Moor, and that has to be seen as a positive as she scored at Ripon as a juvenile on soft and also won a race at York on good to soft.
Chester might not have been her track last time as she looked outpaced on good ground, and from that handicap debut she's down 2lb to 90 and there's still more to come from her.
Now read more tips and previews here for Saturday
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: +34.01pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +175.69pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +58.68pts
Singles settled at BSP: +7.19pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back 16/1 & 22/1 each-way shots in Newbury's Super Sprint
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back 16/1 & 22/1 each-way shots in Newbury's Super Sprint
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1