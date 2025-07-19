Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Gazelle to open the door to massive 142/1 double

Raffles Angel a 10.92 BSP single winner for Alan yesterday

Filly looks on the up for a big sprint pot at Curragh

Alan Dudman also has a tip at Doncaster in Saturday's 142/1 143.00 EW double

Six-and-a-half furlongs for the Scurry Handicap is where the best betting opportunities lie on the Curragh card on Saturday - which is lacking another if not two big field handicaps.

Gazelle d'Or is an improving filly and one of only two three-year-olds in the line-up but she's a progressive sort and could be a danger to all off a mark of 89 even though she takes on some sprinting high-rollers.

Good ground seems to suit and from winning at the backend of her juvenile season, she's come out firing this term with two victories - both at the Curragh, with one over 5f and one over 6f.

Her victory down at 5f last time was a brilliant effort as she came from a fair way back with Wayne Lordan seemingly exploring his options before committing on the outside. Considering the pace was coming from the stands' rail and five of the horses behind her were part of the stands' group, she might be worth upgrading a little from a win off 77.

I loved the way she finished off her race and the 10.90 seconds clocked at the fourth furlong was mega-quick and way in advance of anything else in the field and while in deeper waters can acquit herself well.

Recommended Bet Back Gazelle d'Or in the 14:00 at the Curragh E/W SBK 10/1

Doncaster - 20:15: Back Royalty Bay E/W four places @ 12/1 13.00

Quite a long wait for the second bet of the day, but Royalty Bay appeals at double figures. The 14s were taken last night on the Sportsbook so we've got the 12/113.00 to play with, plus the four places.

This 20:15 0-90 7f Handicap looks the best race on the card, and the hope and angle here is for the Quinns' filly to find some of her juvenile form.

She competed at a strong level last term - running second in a Group 3 at Deauville and subsequently pitched in at Group level again at Ayr and Goodwood.

This term she's raced at Listed level and showed a bit more at Chester last time in a handicap and recorded her best Timeform figure in comparison to those efforts mentioned as a juvenile, and was given 90 from the Halifax massive.

Rain is due on Saturday on Town Moor, and that has to be seen as a positive as she scored at Ripon as a juvenile on soft and also won a race at York on good to soft.

Chester might not have been her track last time as she looked outpaced on good ground, and from that handicap debut she's down 2lb to 90 and there's still more to come from her.

Recommended Bet Back Royalty Bay in the 20:15 at Doncaster E/W SBK 12/1