Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double

I've been impressed with Our Havana since he won at Southwell in January and I am looking forward to resolving the issue today as to whether he stays a mile well or not.

He lines up in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and he's the joint-youngest in this field and potentially a horse who has the tools to fly a bit higher.

Our Havana is a strong traveller and his wins at Southwell this year came off 76 and 83 and the latter saw him destroy a field by over five lengths.

He can be keen, which might be viewed as a hindrance as to whether he stays the trip as he isn't short of pace, and Richard Fahey has mentioned in his Sporting Life column that this was the race the owners wanted to have a go at but he himself is still unsure about the mile.

The better ground will certainly give him a chance as when he disappointed at Doncaster during the Lincoln meeting he was taken on for the lead and ran poorly.

A bounce back effort last time saw him win at Musselburgh - picking up a Class 2 and the quicker ground suited him, likewise the pace to run at from the back. He is drawn well today and with speed around him too, I do expect him to travel with his usual verve and pace and is still a player despite his rise from Musselburgh.

Bar the favourite Field Of Gold the Craven Stakes winner, I think the 2,000 Guineas has a very open look to it, and while there are two Godolphin runners, it perhaps might not be the strongest ever Classic.

Expanded was the one for me in this week's antepost column and not a lot has altered in terms of the arithmetic of his price for Aidan O'Brien at 6/17.00.

With two runs as a juvenile, he took his Curragh Maiden on good ground and was immediately sent up in class by O'Brien to tackle the Dewhurst where he finished second behind Shadow Of Light.

It was a good run in the circumstances as the soft ground possibly could have been against him, but for one so inexperienced he didn't shy away from the battle against the more experienced Shadow Of Light, who had four runs under his belt by the time of that particular Group 1 for juveniles.

Expanded had to make his own running when left on the stands' side, and it must have pleased his trainer backing up his debut win just ten days later.

"We were probably a bit unfair on him to ask him to do what he did last season. It was a huge ask of him to run on soft ground in the Dewhurst just a week after he was so green and only just got up to win a maiden at the Curragh on his debut," O'Brien said.

Field Of Gold was undeniably impressive at the track for the Craven but the form looks a bit shaky with Wimbledon Hawkeye finishing second and by all accounts, the runner-up hadn't grown a lot from last year.

