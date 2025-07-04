Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Delacroix to Eclipse Ombudsman in 16/1 double

Exciting Balding filly to take the step up in class well

It's time for a step up in class for Andrew Balding's progressive filly Blue Bolt who can start Saturday's double with some icing and sprinkles in the 15:00 Listed contest over 1m.

She coasted along to win at Windsor over Saturday's trip in May on just her second start and looked a filly with more nous for the experience of her debut at Southwell. She was barely given a hard race, making the running to win easily by over four lengths from the front with the field behind strung out like arranged lancers.

Despite some early pace in the race, it was all controlled from the front with a race finishing speed of 108%. The third has subsequently boosted the form with a victory.

Blue Bolt was even better at Newbury under a penalty - once again travelling superbly well down the centre of the track under Colin Keane, who described her as very uncomplicated post-race, and she probably got a bit lonely in front ahead of the eyecatching second Maljaz.

She earned a Timeform 98+ for the Newbury effort. Both of her victories were on good to firm and she seems to float across the quick ground.

Balding is currently running at 17-76 at 22% and is 3-15 at Sandown this term at 20%.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Bolt in the 15:00 at Sandown SBK 7/4

Delacroix was one of my selections in this week's antepost column. I put him up at 7/18.00 as an each-way bet before White Birch came out unsurprisingly and before Ryan Moore was booked.

That's a good sign, booking Moore, whose record at Sandown over the years is elite, while Aidan O'Brien's record in the Coral Eclipse is on a par too with eight wins in the big Group 1 since 2000 with Giant's Causeway.

The 11/26.50 for Delacroix looks too big, as we can easily forgive his run in the Derby at Epsom. He was wiped out early in a rough start, and while we are still unsure about his best trip and whether he'll be campaigned again over 1m4f or further, Derby runners and winners back down to 1m2f for Sandown is never a bad thing - highlighted by City Of Troy's victory for Ballydoyle last term.

Delacroix oozed class winning the Ballysax and Derby Trials at Leopardstown prior to the Derby, with both victories recorded at 112 with Timeform. Considering his run at Epsom recorded just 94, he was way under par.

He beat Lambourn in the Ballysax and also had Tennessee Stud in behind last time. While Saturday will be the quickest ground he has encountered, the weight concession from the brilliant Ascot winner Ombudsman is just too attractive to turn down.

Moore could press on here or certainly sit handy, as he's in three with Ombudsman in five. Those prominent tactics worked with forward rides in both Leopardstown wins over 1m2f.

Recommended Bet Back Delacroix in the 15:35 at Sandown SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's Sandown double SBK 16/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge