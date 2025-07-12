Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Appleby hot streak to continue in 9/1 double

New trip for Tremorgio looks a plus at Ascot

Bedouin Prince a fast-improving miler for a handicap debut

Alan Dudman has two Saturday tips in a Sportsbook double that pays 9/1 10.00

I'm still wondering how January didn't win yesterday having hit 1.121/8 in-running to finish second, which denied us a Newmarket double. There must have been something on the stands' rail as it wasn't the first time a runner there was pipped by a horse finishing down the centre of the track.

We start at Ascot for Saturday's deadly duo and we're with Charlie Appleby after his rampant week and Tremorgio needs to a bit sharper out of the stalls having reared last time at Salisbury missing the break.

He conceded five lengths in a small field and that allowed Cape Breton to dictate and make all, but Tremogio ran on well enough to suggest a dart at 1m6f looks worth a try.

The three-year-old was gelded before his winning debut at Newmarket last October, so he might be wayward and tricky in the mind, but he won easily at HQ and also followed up with a win over Southwell's 1m4f in the winter at prohibitive odds of 1/71.14.

Still very much lightly-raced for just his second handicap start - he goes for Appleby who is ticking along at 37%.

Recommended Bet Back Tremorgio in the 14:57 at Ascot SBK 5/2

Bedouin Prince looks more of a straightforward customer, and while he was a little keen when winning on seasonal debut at Doncaster over 1m2f, he bolted up in a novice on the Rowley Mile soon after.

He was down to a 1m at Newmarket under the penalty, but William Buick didn't mess around and burst out to bag the stands' rail and made all to win by almost five lengths.

The assessor hasn't missed that performance and has allotted him a mark of 100 for his handicap debut, but he's very progressive and won't have an issue with the fast ground. His victory last time was given as officially good, but times from the Timeform analysis suggests it was more good to firm.

His sire Ghaiyyath is turning into a very handy stallion who can inject some speed into his runners. Indeed his record over 1m from his stock so far has yielded strike-rates of 30% win and 42% placed over the trip - which is superior to his stats for runners over 1m2f.

He's a fast improving sort and expect Buick to make the running again - hopefully avoiding that stands' rail and follow the trail of Cinderella's Dream from yesterday.

Recommended Bet Back Bedouin Prince in the 15:25 at Newmarket SBK 2/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here SBK 9/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix