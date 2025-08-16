Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

Grey Handicap can go to former winner of the race

Showtime Mahomes and Alzahir each-way picks for Ripon with five places each

Alan Dudman's big Saturday ITV multiple pays around 1210/1 1211.00 on the Sportsbook

Listen to Racing Only Bettor Saturday preview show

We tackle the Saturday handicaps for the ITV multiple and a starting point in the Greys' race at Newmarket at 14:05 comprises of two previous winners - Archduke Ferdinand in 2024 and Silver Samurai in 2023.

My preference is for the latter, as the two above in the market includes Cayman Tai, who looks beatable.

Silver Samurai hasn't won for an age but he showed a revival might not be too far away with a 'return to form' effort at Doncaster on fast going on his latest start.

He finished fifth, but was only beaten a length, and the cause wasn't helped with a tardy start and conceding ground early. The winner Grand Traverse pretty much made all the running and has since scored again off a mark of 87 on the All-Weather.

In keeping with the feeling of a return to form, Silver Samurai recorded a Timeform figure of 92, which was on a par with one of his best runs of the year at Kempton with a 92+ in the spring (a race he met some trouble in too).

He's grey (which is fortunate), he's a winner of the race and has his ground - and the drop back to 6f after three efforts over 7f might just do the trick at a decent price.

Trainer Grant Tuer has tasted success on Great St Wilfrid day, indeed with the race itself with Sophia's Starlight making all to win over the far side in 2023. The Silver Cup is a puzzle and a half but the pace angle is way in.

A low draw and a horse who sits on the pace is what we have in Showtime Mahomes, and he travels well enough in his races to warrant serious interest at a track like Ripon. He has acted around the old garden course in the past but is still 0-6 here, so he has a wrong to put right.

He ran well in fourth behind Dicko The Legend over the far side in a race dominated by those drawn low at York last time and remains in good form after winning at Carlisle in July from a mark of 68.

Showtime Mahomes cannot afford to miss the break like he did at Thirsk earlier in the season and with five places on the Sportsbook goes into the each-way pot.

We're over the other side for the Great St Wilfrid in terms of the draw with Alzahir drawn on the stands' rail in 17, and as a front-runner has been presented with the golden goose to lead from a prime pitch.

We can tie ourselves up in the draw but I don't mind extremes from far to near.

Alzahir will be asked plenty of questions from a tough-looking mark of 100 but I can forgive him his latest run at Goodwood due to the track and the good to soft going - watering wasn't his friend there, nor indeed that Sussex watering can to any punter.

He won a fierce handicap at Ascot in July on good to firm ground, and while headed after making the running on the near side, he fought back like a lion late with his 6f abilities to win off 98.

On that run alone he's well in the frame here, and with winning form at Epsom over 6f, is quick enough, early enough, to be a force here for the excellent Jennie Candlish.

We've got a treble that pays over 1200/11201.00 here on the Sportsbook so good luck all.