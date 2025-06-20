Royal Ascot Friday Tips: Murtagh's Zahrann looks a special one in 62/1 treble

Falakeyah and Zahrann to take the next step in class on Friday

Guineas third back in distance for Commonwealth Cup a positive

Alan Dudman recommends three doubles at 40/1 41.00 and a treble at 62/1 63.00

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

The Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore combination have been in scintillating form at Royal Ascot this week, and especially so in the 2yo races. They have the very well-backed Signora in the Albany Stakes at 14:30 (third on her only start) and you can back her to finish in the top three at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from [1/3).

To take advantage of this latest Superboost, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This Superboost has been provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Signora Top 3 Finish in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 4. Watch Now!

In a field of 22, we've got a favourite at 7/42.75 for the Commonwealth Cup, so there's hope that Shadow Of Light might just nudge back to the 2/13.00 mark or even 5/23.50.

Price update out of the way and onto the serious stuff - a horse this fast chanced his arm in the 2,000 Guineas, and while a third in a Classic is not to be sniffed at, and harsh to label him as a non-stayer as he was not beaten far, it is the drop to sprinting for me as where he can find his metier.

At Newmarket he was drawn over the far side but his move with two furlongs to go was perhaps most telling - showing a better burst of acceleration than Field Of Gold clocking 11.04 seconds compared to the grey Juddmonte representative's 11.34. He faded in the end but he's got natural pace and it's easy to forget his two Group 1 juvenile wins and just how good he was last term.

Drawn in 19 gives William Buick a good spot here towards the stands' rail and on Timeform ratings, his effort in the 2,000 earned him the same rating of 120 that he produced in the Middle Park.

Recommended Bet Back Shadow Of Light in the 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 7/4

One filly I've been excited about all week in seeing is Owen Burrows' Falakeyah.

Sometimes you just know when you see a good one, and she can prove just that in the 1m Coronation as I see the drop back in trip here to her advantage.

She's been supplemented to the tune of 46,000 large sheets, and impressed immensely when taking the Listed Pretty Polly at Newmarket last time and looked well up to Group 1 potential. She's a big filly with a raking stride and was balanced enough at Newmarket despite changing her legs a couple of times in and out of the Dip.

The Oaks was mentioned, or certainly put to Owen Burrows post-race, but it was batted away and Burrows will know where he stands with her as he also trained her half-sister, but out of the two she's got the better mind apparently.

Quick ground is no hindrance, and with the way she whizzed into the lead at Newmarket and scored with pace at Wolverhampton, a nice stiff mile for this could be right up her street.

Recommended Bet Back Falakeyah in the 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 5/2

Friday really is a peach of a day's racing and Zahrann in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes over 1m4f is another of the classy cadres for the column.

Johnny Murtagh's Night Of Thunder colt overcame a steady pace at Cork to win his maiden, and then some. A seven length victory back in May over 1m2f had some stardust. The sign of a good one is settling a race in a matter of seconds, and from the commentator's words of "he's being scrubbed along", he headed down the straight and he was gone.

He earned a Timeform 90+ for that effort and took the next step in his stride with ease - up in class and trip in the 1m4f King George V Cup at Leopardstown and bettered his debut earning a 104+ from the Halifax massive. Once again his finish was exceptional as he was stone last before the straight, and even had to go widest of all down the final lane to clock the fastest two final furlongs in the field.

The finishing speed there indicated there could be a lot more to come in a truer run race and considering he stays so well and yet still seems to be learning, he's my best bet of the day.

Recommended Bet Back Zahrann in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back all three in three doubles in one click here SBK 40/1

Recommended Bet Back all three in a Sportsbook treble in one click here SBK 62/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahrann 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad