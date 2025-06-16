Monday Horse Racing Tips: Outer can edge it at a big price in Wolves 35/1 double

Opening tip has a great draw in Wolverhampton's 19:10

Sprinter can bounce back after Lingfield turf flop

Alan Dudman's Monday Sportsbook double pays around 35/1 36.00

Petra Celera didn't do an awful lot wrong last time when finishing third at Wolverhampton and she is becoming too well handicapped to ignore as she runs again for the repeat trick at Wolves over 7f.

She started the year rated 67 back in March and now down to 58 she remains in 0-60 company and her run last time out didn't suggest she was regressing.

Indeed, she got away well enough and travelled fine, the only negative was perhaps she stuck over the far rail and at Wolverhampton these days finishers and winners are often coming very wide, and White Umbrella was the one who was three wide to win.

Jack Nicholls takes over and is able to claim 7lb here so it's a case of using her good draw on the inside again in one and has the tools to get her head across the line today at a price of 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Petra Celera in the 19:10 at Wolverhampton SBK 10/3

We're a bit bigger in price here with Outer Edge, but like many Chris Mason horses, they tend to be overlooked in the market and the four-year-old is a big price at 15/28.50 after a poor run at Lingfield last time.

That was a turf run at "Leafy" and the ground looked very lively, and the fact that Outer Edge was never going a yard means we just have to scratch that off.

A return to Wolverhampton is the plus as he won over course and distance in a 0-55 in April and he landed that pretty easily under Gina Mangan and was full of running in the closing stages.

He came very wide on that occasion, which as highlighted before, it helps and Mangan will no doubt aim to do the same here.

Outer Edge is still fairly lightly-raced on the All-Weather with just four starts and is a big price here at 15/28.50 in a poor race.

Recommended Bet Back Outer Edge in the 19:40 at Wolverhampton SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Wolverhampton in one click here SBK 35/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahrann 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3