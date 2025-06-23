Daily Racing Multiple

Monday Horse Racing Tips: Mason and Mangan to enjoy a good afternoon at Chepstow

Chepstow Racecourse
Alan is hoping Chepstow's top rider this term will enjoy a good day

Alan Dudman previews the Chepstow card on Monday with his latest Sportsbook double...

  • Mangan the top rider at Chepstow this term

  • All Ways Glamorous can bounce back in easier class

  • Alan Dudman has a 9/110.00 double for Monday on the Sportsbook 

Chepstow - 15:45: Back All Ways Glamorous @ 11/43.75

A sprint-laden card awaits at Chepstow for Monday with no race over 7f, so if it's speed you want, albeit a few clicks down from Ascot, Wales is the place.

Indeed, it's the place for the double and trainer Christopher Mason, who has three good chances today and I am very much with All Ways Glamorous in the 15:45.

He was sent off as the 11/43.75 favourite at Sandown recently in a 0-80, but he couldn't take advantage of his good draw in one and ran a poor race, and considering his overall profile as a fairly consistent sort, it was a big disappointment.

All Ways Glamorous is turned out quickly and certainly the good to firm ground will suit him today judged on his previous effort and win at Windsor off a mark of 66.

I thought he won that with a bit in hand and with the way he finished off his race I can see Chepstow suiting him and while off a 5lb higher mark here, it isn't a particularly deep race.

Chepstow - 17:25: Back Darkened Edge @ 7/42.75

Gina Mangan who rides for Mason is currently on the hotlist of riders with a strike-rate of 18% with 7-39 of late and the yard are even better with a recent 3-8 record nudging 38%.

Mangan is also the top rider at Chepstow this term with 4-16 at 25% and a level stakes profit of +44.0 and their Darkened Edge can take advantage of a beatable set of opponents in the 0-55 finale.

Darkened Edge finished second last time out at Bath off 50 and wasn't beaten far on her previous run and first of the season over Chepstow's 5f and was a little unlucky when denied a clear run.

She's a prominent racer, acts at the track and with the baking hot conditions, even quicker ground will come in her favour as she scored on firm at Bath last term.

Hopefully and Mangan and Mason can keep their run going.

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

P and L since column started:

Multiples 2021 to present: -20.19pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +154.83pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +4.78pts

Singles settled at BSP: -13.24pts

