Monday Horse Racing Tips: Mason and Mangan to enjoy a good afternoon at Chepstow

Mangan the top rider at Chepstow this term

All Ways Glamorous can bounce back in easier class

Alan Dudman has a 9/1 10.00 double for Monday on the Sportsbook

A sprint-laden card awaits at Chepstow for Monday with no race over 7f, so if it's speed you want, albeit a few clicks down from Ascot, Wales is the place.

Indeed, it's the place for the double and trainer Christopher Mason, who has three good chances today and I am very much with All Ways Glamorous in the 15:45.

He was sent off as the 11/43.75 favourite at Sandown recently in a 0-80, but he couldn't take advantage of his good draw in one and ran a poor race, and considering his overall profile as a fairly consistent sort, it was a big disappointment.

All Ways Glamorous is turned out quickly and certainly the good to firm ground will suit him today judged on his previous effort and win at Windsor off a mark of 66.

I thought he won that with a bit in hand and with the way he finished off his race I can see Chepstow suiting him and while off a 5lb higher mark here, it isn't a particularly deep race.

Recommended Bet Back All Ways Glamorous in the 15:45 at Chepstow SBK 11/4

Gina Mangan who rides for Mason is currently on the hotlist of riders with a strike-rate of 18% with 7-39 of late and the yard are even better with a recent 3-8 record nudging 38%.

Mangan is also the top rider at Chepstow this term with 4-16 at 25% and a level stakes profit of +44.0 and their Darkened Edge can take advantage of a beatable set of opponents in the 0-55 finale.

Darkened Edge finished second last time out at Bath off 50 and wasn't beaten far on her previous run and first of the season over Chepstow's 5f and was a little unlucky when denied a clear run.

She's a prominent racer, acts at the track and with the baking hot conditions, even quicker ground will come in her favour as she scored on firm at Bath last term.

Hopefully and Mangan and Mason can keep their run going.

Recommended Bet Back Darkened Edge in the 17:25 at Chepstow SBK 7/4

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Chepstow in one click here SBK 9/1

