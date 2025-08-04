Daily Racing Multiple

Monday Horse racing Tips: I know what I like with Genesis in Naas 59/1 double

Naas Racecourse
Naas presents the puzzles in Monday's double

Alan Dudman has two tips for the Naas card on Monday in his latest Sportsbook double...

  • Return to sprinting key for Genesis chances

  • Headgear on for filly to aid cause in 14:46

  • Alan Dudman's two picks include a 9/110.00 chance in Ireland 

Naas - 14:16: Back Genesis @ 9/110.00

Some old familiar friends and foes line up for the 14:16 over 6f and Mint Man came close to being the selection, but Genesis edges it at 9/110.00 as a return to sprinting and a stable switch are the factors swaying - the former a big plus.

Genesis has been running over 7f all at good tracks and his third at the Curragh on seasonal debut in a big field has been the pick of the trio this term.

That came off 70 in a race where he stormed off in front and wasn't exactly short of pace.

Last year he was rated 79 and he's operating now off an 8lb lower mark and now with Mick Mulvaney, he's got a good run in him over 6f with his speed.

Recommended Bet

Back Genesis in the 14:16 at Naas

SBK9/1

Naas - 14:46: Back Lismacbryan Hill @ 5/16.00

The next at 14:46 is even tougher over 6f with apprentice riders but Lismacbryan Hill has been fairly solid on the Sportsbook from 13/27.50 into 5/16.00 and while a long way down the scale in comparison the previous race, the first-time headgear might just work with this filly.

She ran well at the Curragh in a huge field in May when third to Prime Sign off a mark of just 44 - which was some effort considering the first and second were rated 67 and 60.

The elusive first win for the filly has evaded her thus far as she finished third again last month at Bellestown - although with different tactics as she was held up over the 5f.

Not many are in form here and with the blinkers on and an inside draw can hopefully get her first win on the board.

Recommended Bet

Back Lismacbryan Hill in the 14:46 at Naas

SBK5/1
Recommended Bet

Back Monday's double at Naas in one click here

SBK59/1

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6

Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn

Now read the latest previews for Monday here

Recommended bets

P and L since column started (not including Saturday's tips) :

Multiples 2021 to present: +38.37pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +187.95pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +63.04pts

Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +19.45pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Palmer purple patch set to continue at Ffos Las

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back including a Ratings Choice

  • Timeform
Newbury
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday include a 28/1 Naas pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse racing Tips: I know what I like with Genesis in Naas 59/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Monday Horse racing Tips: I know what I like with Genesis in Naas 59/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning hurdler back on the flat at Galway

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Weather watch is on for Friday at Goodwood

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor