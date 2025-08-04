Monday Horse racing Tips: I know what I like with Genesis in Naas 59/1 double
Alan Dudman has two tips for the Naas card on Monday in his latest Sportsbook double...
Return to sprinting key for Genesis chances
Headgear on for filly to aid cause in 14:46
Alan Dudman's two picks include a 9/110.00 chance in Ireland
Naas - 14:16: Back Genesis @ 9/110.00
Genesis (Ire)
- J: Wesley Joyce
- T: Michael Mulvany, Ireland
- F: 78-546346
Some old familiar friends and foes line up for the 14:16 over 6f and Mint Man came close to being the selection, but Genesis edges it at 9/110.00 as a return to sprinting and a stable switch are the factors swaying - the former a big plus.
Genesis has been running over 7f all at good tracks and his third at the Curragh on seasonal debut in a big field has been the pick of the trio this term.
That came off 70 in a race where he stormed off in front and wasn't exactly short of pace.
Last year he was rated 79 and he's operating now off an 8lb lower mark and now with Mick Mulvaney, he's got a good run in him over 6f with his speed.
Naas - 14:46: Back Lismacbryan Hill @ 5/16.00
Lismacbryan Hill (Ire)
- J: J. Kearney
- T: Patrick Magee, Ireland
- F: 52439835
The next at 14:46 is even tougher over 6f with apprentice riders but Lismacbryan Hill has been fairly solid on the Sportsbook from 13/27.50 into 5/16.00 and while a long way down the scale in comparison the previous race, the first-time headgear might just work with this filly.
She ran well at the Curragh in a huge field in May when third to Prime Sign off a mark of just 44 - which was some effort considering the first and second were rated 67 and 60.
The elusive first win for the filly has evaded her thus far as she finished third again last month at Bellestown - although with different tactics as she was held up over the 5f.
Not many are in form here and with the blinkers on and an inside draw can hopefully get her first win on the board.
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99
Winning doubles in July:
5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay
August winners settled at BSP:
Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6
Winning doubles in August:
1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn
Now read the latest previews for Monday here
Recommended bets
P and L since column started (not including Saturday's tips) :
Multiples 2021 to present: +38.37pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +187.95pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +63.04pts
Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +19.45pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Most Read Stories
