Monday Horse racing Tips: I know what I like with Genesis in Naas 59/1 double

Return to sprinting key for Genesis chances

Headgear on for filly to aid cause in 14:46

Alan Dudman's two picks include a 9/1 10.00 chance in Ireland

Some old familiar friends and foes line up for the 14:16 over 6f and Mint Man came close to being the selection, but Genesis edges it at 9/110.00 as a return to sprinting and a stable switch are the factors swaying - the former a big plus.

Genesis has been running over 7f all at good tracks and his third at the Curragh on seasonal debut in a big field has been the pick of the trio this term.

That came off 70 in a race where he stormed off in front and wasn't exactly short of pace.

Last year he was rated 79 and he's operating now off an 8lb lower mark and now with Mick Mulvaney, he's got a good run in him over 6f with his speed.

The next at 14:46 is even tougher over 6f with apprentice riders but Lismacbryan Hill has been fairly solid on the Sportsbook from 13/27.50 into 5/16.00 and while a long way down the scale in comparison the previous race, the first-time headgear might just work with this filly.

She ran well at the Curragh in a huge field in May when third to Prime Sign off a mark of just 44 - which was some effort considering the first and second were rated 67 and 60.

The elusive first win for the filly has evaded her thus far as she finished third again last month at Bellestown - although with different tactics as she was held up over the 5f.

Not many are in form here and with the blinkers on and an inside draw can hopefully get her first win on the board.

