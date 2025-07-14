Monday Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman following 98/1 Sunday winner with 84/1 double

Prominent racer Faoladh a force over 1m

Expect Expound to make the running at 18:45

Alan Dudman's Killarney tips make a Sportsbook double at 84/1 85.00





Faoladh is still relatively lightly-raced with just eight career starts and he's a fairly straightforward horse who is ridden prominently and stays 1m well.

He's a 17/29.50 shot here in a wide-open race and not many hold convincing profiles. The favourite Far From Dandy is the class-dropper, but Faoladh has done what not many in this field have this term and won a race.

His Leopardstown win came over 1m off 68 and he won with a bit in hand. I liked the way he was in a good position before the turn and once he took it up on the inside, he was always holding the second and there was quite a substantial gap back to the third too.

That was swift compensation as on his previous run at Leopardstown he was short of room when finishing second.

Watching that race again this morning, he was more than unlucky and backers will share the pain as he was done at 1.11/10 in-running when nailed by an outsider when finishing strongly. He travelled the best in the field, and in the straight was running all over his rivals but couldn't get the gap.

It was good to yielding in places that day so hopefully some rain forecast this evening won't be a hindrance.

Faoladh was fifth last time at Tipperary, but over slightly further in a steadily run race so has been granted a bit of clemency from me for a good run today.

Recommended Bet Back Faoladh in the 18:15 at Killarney SBK 17/2





Expound had drifted slightly this morning from 8/19.00 to 9/110.00 and is stepping towards an each-way bet with the four places on offer.

The six-year-old is a consistent sort on the turf with three wins from 19 starts, he also has nine places to his name and a couple of hurdles' wins too.

Expound likes to make the running and apprentice Dylan O'Connor scored on him in May at Ballinrobe over slightly further at 1m2f. O'Connor was claiming 10lbs then and he's down to 7lbs, which obviously helps in terms of weight as he receives plenty of Extensio, Evening Blossom and Perfect Judgement.

O'Connor finished fourth on Expound last time at Ballinrobe and probably over-did the front-running tactics. No fault of the jockey, though, as he was taken on early for the lead in a three-way rush and his finishing speed of 93% backed up those thoughts as he appeared a non-stayer at the end.

The first and third came from a long way back with far stronger finishing speeds, and the second Ina Mina has subsequently boosted the form with a victory.

Expound will be much happier dropping back down to the 1m this evening and on that basis looks worth a play at a price.

Recommended Bet Back back Expound in the 18:45 at Killarney SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Killarney in one click here SBK 84/1



June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June - 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June - 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Bowerchalke win 9.39 place 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 place 3.05

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place Bowerchalke and Against The Wind