Monday Horse Racing Tips: Back Zu Run to follow up at Brighton in 11/1 double
Course and distance form key for opening Brighton tip
Zu Run at a generous 11/43.75 today after easy victory last time
Brighton - 14:25: Back Pop Dancer @ 9/43.25
Pop Dancer (Ire)
- J: David Egan
- T: Tony Carroll
- F: 49423121
Trainer Tony Carroll is well stocked as always at Brighton for chances today and Pop Dancer looks one of his best ones in the opening 14:25.
Surprisingly he's been a little weak in the betting this morning on the Sportsbook from 13/82.63 out to 9/43.25 which alters the artithemetic somewhat, but considering the form he is in for this low level, is the play here.
He bagged the stands' side rail to win last time at the track under Jack Doughty and it was a fair test in terms of the pace and it was also compensation for the horse who was narrowly denied at Brighton on his previous start.
A rise of 5lb puts him up to 64, but his best form is at Brighton and that surely is worth a couple of pounds, as indeed the yard's record as Carroll is already 9-39 at Brighton this season showing a level stakes profit of +23.45.
Brighton - 16:32: Back Zu Run @ 11/43.75
Zu Run
- J: Billy Loughnane
- T: Mark Loughnane
- F: 93-297341
Zu Run won with plenty in hand at the track last time over course and distance and looks an appealing price at 11/43.75 to take on the favourite Time Patrol here.
He couldn't have been more convincing with his victory 32 days ago as he aimed at the pace held up, and then charged down the centre to skip away. Whilst it's dangerous to get carried away at this level with sectional times, he showed fast ability to clock 10.38 and 10.56 sectionals in the middle part of the race.
The selection was well supported that day and strong in the market, so seeing how he fares against the favourite Time Patrol today in terms of the betting could be worth watching and he was backed this morning from 5/16.00 into 11/43.75.
Obviously in a better race here with the rise in his mark but he won quite easily last time and has exactly the same set of conditions again at a fair price.
