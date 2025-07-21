Monday Horse Racing Tips: A strong view on Nans to stay in 48/1 Ballinrobe double

Eagles Dream off the back of a personal best

Rain to aid chances of staying filly in the 19:30 at Ballinrobe

Alan Dudman has two tips in Ireland on Monday evening

The Ballinrobe 18:30 is a 2/13.00 the field market, but it looks more open than that - more to the paucity of any worthwhile form, but Eagles Dream at least showed improvement last time to keep her onside.

Her effort at Killarney came over 1m3f and was way in advance of anything we'd previously seen from her and the Timeform figure from the race of 75 was almost 20lbs better than her previous effort.

The less than commodious and less capacious tracks might suit her better and she can rate a little unlucky from her Killarney effort as she had to come from near-last. While the winner came from the back too, Eagles Dream had a more troubled passage very wide on the track and seemed to leave no clod of the turf away from the inside unturned. Conceding that first move was critical too.

She finished fourth at Galway last summer with the ground on the softer side of good, so I am not too worried about the conditions for her on Monday.

Her Killarney run saw her a little outpaced which is a slight negative down in distance, but I cannot ignore he much she improved last time and with a bit more know-how might be be ridden a lot more aggressively from Shane Foley on the inside.

Recommended Bet Back Eagles Dream in the 18:30 at Ballinrobe SBK 8/1

The 19:30 looks a good race for the stayers over 1m5f with a top weight of 99 and one of four in the race off high 90 marks.

Nans View isn't quite at that level yet but showed her staying abilities last term when taking a Curragh maiden, albeit a weak race, in good fashion on yielding going. She backed up that win to score at Galway too soon afterwards in heavy over 1m3f, a further indication that a stamina test is her metier and she ran on strongly in that.

In two runs thus far in 2025 on the Flat, she produced a much-improved effort last time tackling 1m6f with an honourable second at Navan - running on strongly on ground that might not have suited.

Our chums at Timeform rated that 93, which is her best effort to date.

Given the wet forecast, conditions could be coming in her favour, so it was no surprise to see her cut last night from 6/17.00 into 9/25.50.

Up 4lbs, I can see her going well on Monday.

Recommended Bet Back Nans View in the 19:30 at Ballinrobe SBK 9/2

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Ballinrobe in one click SBK 48/1

