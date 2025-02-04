Horse Racing Tips: Zone in on Hobbs' strike rate in Taunton Tuesday double

Opening mark presents Saint Anapolino with a good opportunity

New distance the key to chaser's chances in Taunton feature

Alan Dudman has two tips for Taunton in the Sportsbook 6/1 7.00 double

Saint Anapolino and Manuelito held two of the top three positions in the betting for training duo Philip Hobbs and Johnson White last night and the latter was shorter in the betting on Monday evening. However, this morning has seen a big change with Saint Anapolino into 5/23.50 from 5/16.00 with Manuelito out to a massive 17/29.50.

Saint Anapolino looks to have more of a progressive profile as he has shown steady improvement in all three runs from and including his debut at Taunton back in November. The hurdler has done plenty wrong so far, but he did get off the mark last time at Exeter to back up the impression there's more to come.

Back in November he was keen and looked green in the face of a finishing speed of 110%, and it was the same again in December when third at Uttoxeter; jumping to his right on several occasions with a finishing speed of 107%.

It's worth highlighting those percentages as his win at Exeter denoted a much stronger pace and that clearly was of benefit for his win against a few no-hopers and a Nicky Henderson hotpot behind him.

Yes, he was keen again, but he won readily by 3L and an opening mark of 118 looks a fair starting point.

He's already proven himself on soft and heavy and the Hobbs and White stable have been in tremendous form of late during the current restorative spell; a strike-rate far healthier than in recent seasons and at Taunton this term they have recorded a red-hot 6-14 at 43%.

Manuelito's wild price swings suggests a run might be needed so I am sticking with Saint Anapolino.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Anapolino in the 13:55 Taunton SBK 5/2





The 14:25 over fences and a 2m7f trip at Taunton looks the best race of the day and once again, the market has altered drastically from last night into this morning as Pimlico Point, who looks a proper old-fashioned mudder and stayer, has taken a big walk from 9/43.25 last night to a whopping 10/111.00.

Maybe it's because the faith in Kerry Lee's form has waned as she's had just one chasing winner from 42 runners this season and Pimlico Point looks as though he well might need this outing for his first run of the season.

The second favourite Isaac Des Obeaux looks poorly treated from his current mark, so by process of elimination, this really does look a good opportunity for The Doyen Chief to gain his maiden win over fences.

He's met a couple of good horses in his two runs over the larger obstacles this term with a third behind the progressive Hidden Depths at Market Rasen in October and backed up with another bronze medal behind the very smart Lowry's Bar over what potentially looked an inadequate trip last time.

Both of those races looked deeper than what he'll face this afternoon and the step up in trip could well be what The Doyen Chief craves as he hasn't quite had the zip over the shorter distances.

With a Doyen, you know they usually stay and act in soft and with less of an emphasis on speed today, he really does have a golden opportunity here considering the rivals.

The Doyen Chief has a win at Taunton over hurdles (on good ground) and while short at evens in the betting, looks a strong bet to take this.

Recommended Bet Back The Doyen Chief in the 14:25 Taunton SBK 1/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double in one click here SBK 6/1



January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65