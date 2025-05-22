Horse Racing Tips: Wolves to bring out the best in Thursday's 75/1 duo

Roger Fell filly down to a winnable mark

Early speed key for Horton runner

Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's winner with a big priced Wolverhampton double

A couple of doom-laden runs on the turf have to be dismissed with Petra Celera, but she's now floating around a dangerous mark and should be able to win races from 60.

Her last victory was in August 2024 at Southwell - a winning performance that saw her motor home on the outside to finish off with purpose.

That came from 68 and a hit from the assessor meant she struggled to get to grips with her mark in the 70s.

She is likely to be held up here, as she came from a long way back at Southwell for her win, and when scoring at Wolverhampton as a juvenile when trained by Karl Burke, she again came from behind.

There's no doubt she's been poor in 2025 and this could go either way, but she's well treated and is a previous course winner, and priced at 7/18.00, I expect she might drift.

Recommended Bet Back Petra Celera in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 7/1

Watching two of Sheephavenbaystory's runs at Wolverhampton, she hasn't quite seen her races out with stamina, but her two best efforts to date have both come here at Dunstall Park, and for that reason looks worth a small interest at a fair price.

She finished third in a maiden at the track in October and wandered around under pressure, and it was a similar scenario last time over Wolverhampton's 7f as she shifted left and right.

However, her latest run saw her show a fair bit of early pace from stall eight and swept into the lead at the opening turn, so the excuse on that occasion was her early pace cost her as she had done quite a lot early in the race.

Off a mark of 61, she's lightly raced and produced her best run to date last time and drawn in six, hopefully she can be less frenetic and race more economically as she does possess some ability.

Priced at 9/110.00 initially on the Sportsbook last night, she could be good enough for a place at least each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Sheephavenbaystory in the 21:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 17/2

Recommended Bet Back Alan's Thursday double in one click here SBK 75/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92