Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double

With the rain being unleashed today in biblical proportions, it's wise to stick with Wolverhampton to negate the ground changes and Grant Tuer's Surprise Picture is primed to win the race again, for he was a winner of this contest 12 months ago.

In fact, the selection saves his best for here as he has four wins from 17 runs and is just 4lb higher from that success - and a performance that saw him handed an easy lead from stall seven.

Surprise Picture bolted up over CD earlier this month by over 4L and remains in decent heart as he went down a close second on his most recent run, and that looked a deep 0-70 (if there's such a thing) with in-form horses in opposition.

Drawn in eight, expect to see him cross over early and a repeat bid is on the cards for Tuer. The selection has drifted today from 5/16.00 to 7/18.00 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Surprise Picture SBK 7/1

Not many of the participants in the Wolverhampton's 19:30 over 2m have winning form at the trip, but Breccia is one that does and is one of only two CD winners in the field and should go well at 4/15.00.

She went into the low grade notebook last month with a run at Lingfield over 1m5f. That trip is too short for her these days and did well to finish as close as she did in fourth as she was held up in a race where it paid to be up with the pace. She fared best of those out the back.

A return to 2m is obviously a plus here and she's been lowered 1lb for that Lingfield effort.

Recently she went jumping at Newton Abbot, although that was a slightly odd affair so there wasn't too much to glean from that.

Breccia hasn't won since 2022, when she really attacked a field to win off 62, making a bold move with a circuit to go which outfoxed her rivals.

She's well treated on that, and Lingfield proved she isn't a total lost cause at the moment.

Recommended Bet Back Breccia SBK 4/1