Revolutionary for Robyn appeals after a break

No. 2 (1) Revolutionary Man (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

The return of Nottingham today is something I'll be watching with interest, especially the two Maidens with a couple of well-bred sorts. Likewise Kempton, as the 17:30 will see Crack Of Light and Sapphire Seas take eachother on. But in terms of a bet at the two fixtures, I was struggling to find something.

Wolverhampton usurps both in terms of punting today and the opening 14:25 7f Handicap takes me to Robyn Brisland's Revolutionary Man. He was drifting this morning on the Sportsbook from 4/1 to 13/2, but the race looks open.

The selection has had a break of 140 days since his second at Kempton in November - a race in which he was unlucky. Of course, keeping onside unlucky horses is not the best plan, but he's a solid horse on the All-Weather.

Holbache was the winner for Tony Carroll ahead of Revolutionary Man, but it came over 6f and Holbache was the beneficiary of forward tactics as he made the running. Revolutionary Man was given a lot to do from the back and also met trouble in the closing stages.

In fact he was stone last with 2f to go and when storming home, went for a gap that wasn't there. His sectionals from three and two out were on a par with the winner.

A return to 7f today is a plus as he's a CD winner, and he's drawn well too on the inside. So vital at Wolves.

Snooze and you win with Stott

No. 6 (1) Snooze Lane (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Sarah Hollinshead

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

I am hoping it's not a case of "Snooze and you lose" with the second leg, as Snooze Lane produced a career best last time out and Sarah Hollinshead's 4yo is getting a fair chunk of weight for this 1m2f Handicap.

His PB last time came at Wolverhampton in a tight finish - called a photograph on the night with a short head win, but she showed admirable battling qualities to fend off the two challengers at the end.

Snooze Lane travelled nicely in that, and the fact he made a move up the inside to the far rail could give him a bit more scope to play with in terms of his mark, as I prefer horses coming down the wide outside at Wolves.

He's lightly-raced on the All-Weather and goes well at the track, plus Kevin Stott rides, and he's the leading jockey at Wolverhampton this term and makes few errors in the saddle round here.

His strike-rate at 34% and profit of +17.31 from his 12 winners puts him well ahead.