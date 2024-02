Two selections run in Extra Place Specials

McGuinness triple-handed in the 19:00

Wishes And Dreams looks made for 1m4f

No. 9 (10) Exquisite Acclaim (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 76

Rain, rain and more rain, so it's wise to leave alone Kempton today with the ground set for heavy and we play at Dundalk tonight with a couple more at decent prices.

Northbound ran well for the column yesterday when going close in third, although I somewhat missed the boat having put him up as a win selection at 7/18.00 in the morning, only for him to go out to 30 for a BSP - a drift I didn't quite envisage, thus missing the place.

We've got a 13/27.50 price on Dundalk pick Exquisite Acclaim tonight in the 19:00, one of three for Ado McGuinness, and tactics here makes him the selection.

The 7yo Comfort Line was a possible, but he's a horse that is usually held up and needs cover, but the way Dundalk is riding and horses up with the pace then switching to the stands' side is the way to play the track. Indeed, last week it seemed as if a bag of kippers were laid down over the far rail is no one wanted to be near there.

Exquisite Acclaim can make the running and travelled well at the track in one of his recent runs, and as a quick starter, he can bag a good early position.

The nagging doubt is the trip as his best seems to be 7f, but I am hoping he can get away with it tonight as he's a well handicapped horse. Indeed, two summers ago he was rated a whopping 96 and today he runs off a 20lb lower mark.

Back Exquisite Acclaim @ 13/27.50 Bet now

No. 14 (4) Wishes And Dreams (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 50

Wishes And Dreams is an interesting one tonight in the closing 19:30, a filly who is lightly-raced and perhaps a little tricky in the finish.

She was last seen running at Dundalk over the C&D in November for Joseph O'Brien, but looked slightly reluctant in the finish. She did seem to get the trip however, and that was her first try at 1m4f up from 1m2f.

The selection had previously caught the eye at a massive price over the extended 1m2f, and that was her first run in a handicap. On that run, she looked like a 1m4f horse.

A first start today for Ciaran Murphy since leaving O'Brien, she's back after a break and also has the first time cheekpieces on for this evening.

It was good to see money for her this morning too as she was backed into 5/16.00 on the Sportsbook.

Back Wishes And Dreams @ 6/17.00 Bet now