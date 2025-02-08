Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Washington the headline pick in Saturday 122/1 EW double

Newbury
Alan is looking at the big hurdle race on ITV on Saturday as part of his latest acca

A big day at Newbury awaits and Alan Dudman looks at two of the ITV races with extra four and six places on the Sportsbook for his weekend double...

Newbury - 13:50: Back Tiny Tetley EW @ 17/29.50


Philip Hobbs and Johnson White had Keable entered in this race earlier in the week, but he is set for Exeter tomorrow in a Pertemps Qualifier, but the stable are represented by Tiny Tetley who will be backed on my part to bounce back after a defeat last time at Haydock.

It was officially soft at Haydock but soft there is more testing compared to most tracks and while Tiny Tetley was in a good position down into the straight on the inside, he looked outpaced against some bigger rivals, indeed it was more akin to Tiny in the land of the giants. The winner Uncle Bert, a big sort, ground it out but to Tiny Tetley's credit he ran on again to pick up fourth.

Previously he scored at Taunton when setting a good pace and positive tactics suit him best. He is prone to to the odd mistake, but he's progressive from 115 and has a low weight here to be a factor, as ground suits and he stays well.

Recommended Bet

Back Tiny Tetley EW

SBK17/2

Newbury - 15:35: Back Washington EW @ 12/113.00 


Washington was my number one pick for the big Newbury Handicap Hurdle at 15:35 earlier this week in my antepost column. I tipped him at 16s and after steady support throughout the week, is back out from 17/29.50 to 12/113.00 and with the six places on the Sportsbook, looks to have the tools to hopefully get in the money.

Although we could do without another second after Dromore Glory's defeat yesterday at Dundalk.

Washington likes a big galloping track and bolted up in a very competitive race at Fairyhouse when last seen in December - a performance that was all very straightforward as he is a horse who likes to be up with the pace and travelled strongly.

He looked way ahead of his mark of 121 there and in beating Enniskerry, the form has been franked as Barry Connell's horse has since won a very competitive race at Leopardstown.

Two from two this term, it's not an arduous campaign as this, according to his trainer Harry Derham, has been the aim, although most trainers would say the same considering the prize.

But this is the sort of race at a track that could well suit him and he has the potential to be a 140-plus horse. His age as a nine-year-old flies in the face of the stats as this does tend to go to a younger runner, but he is lightly-raced and Derham is hopefully over the bad spell due to flooding of his gallops and he's come back this week with plenty of winners.

Recommended Bet

Back Washington EW

SBK12/1
Recommended Bet

Back Saturday's double EW in one click here

SBK122/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +13.30pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +165.57pts

