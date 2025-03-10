Horse Racing Tips: Warm up for the festival with a Newcastle 36/1 Monday double

Veteran Anif the pick against some moderate rivals

Camacho had a good weekend with Lincoln Trial winner

Alan Dudman gives his Monday tips in a double that pays around 36/1 37.00

Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB

Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and for this contest you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44) to finish in the top five. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Workahead to finish Top 5 in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle (13:20) SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

A fairly wretched weekend with Jabaara finding trouble in a small field on Saturday and Master Breffni falling at the second yesterday, so hopefully Master Breffni is okay to resume winning ways again and Jabaara will no doubt go down as an eyecatcher.

Eyecatchers are few and far between in terms of recent runs for the Newcastle card and Anif is far from an obvious one in a Classified Stakes race with no form of note and we're pinning our hopes on a run back in November here.

Anif finished third in that Class 6 Handicap at Southwell in a race where just about everything went wrong.

He was very slowly away and conceded almost ten lengths at the start and proceeded to race furthest away from the stands' side against the pack where the winner Reputation had a dream run on the rail. That was over 7f and a return to 1m today at least is the positive.

The veteran is also a three-time course and distance winner and has plummeted in the weights. In December 2023 he was rated 71, and he is now running off 50 in the basement grade.

A return to 1m is the plus and while Newcastle throws up a ton of hard-luck stories, he will be played late I am sure on his 57th start on the All-Weather.

Recommended Bet Back Anif in the 18:00 at Newcastle SBK 13/2

Trainer Julie Camacho enjoyed a fine weekend with Symbol Of Light winning the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton and her last four runners won twice and placed third in the other two.

Mayo County has yet to win a race in nine attempts but for the level, at least remains on the unexposed side and came back after a break to run fifth at Newcastle behind Kat's Bob.

She might have done a little too much in front considering her tired looking final furlong and the race finishing speeds elsewhere, and while she might be worth a try at 5f, another opportunity at 6f is on the cards tonight and she is drawn high for a chance to go from the front too.

I doubt she has too much in hand from her mark but the hope is she might improve a little after her latest run off a 163-day break with the yard going well.

Recommended Bet Back Mayo County in the 20:00 at Newcastle SBK 4/1